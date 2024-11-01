TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Clean technologies and low-carbon solutions are a critical part for improving efficiency in Canada's forest sector and lowering emissions while growing Canada's economy. Developing and deploying these technologies and solutions not only helps to fight climate change but also creates new, sustainable jobs.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry; with the Honourable Benoit Charette, Quebec's Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks; and the Honourable Jean Boulet, Quebec's Minister of Labour, announced a federal contribution of more than $8 million to Kruger Wayagamack Pulp and Paper Mill for its Decarbonization of Kruger Wayagamack Mill Using an Innovative Molten Borates Technology project.

With this funding, Kruger Wayagamack Mill will install the world's first demonstration-scale carbon capture system in a pulp and paper industrial setting at their facility in Trois-Rivières. This innovative system will allow the organization to recover heat to produce steam and capture carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) produced by the paper production process and utilize it in its paper mill. This project will reduce energy losses, lower operating costs and aims to reduce the Mill's CO 2 emissions by 1,800 tonnes per year in the Wayagamack Mill. It will also serve as a model for carbon removal that can be replicated throughout the pulp and paper industry.

Funding for this initiative is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Investment in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program. IFIT aims to improve the environmental performance of the forestry sector by facilitating the adoption of transformative technologies that contribute to the decarbonization of industrial processes. The program aims to create a more competitive, resilient and environmentally sustainable sector with a focus on innovative, low-carbon projects that result in new or diversified revenue streams.

"Through our Investment in Forest Industry Transformation program, we are continuing to support Quebec's forest sector to implement innovative technologies that increase efficiency and capacity, lower emissions and create good, sustainable jobs. Today's investment is an excellent example of how we can continue to reduce emissions while helping to ensure the long-term sustainability of Canada's forestry sector."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's forest sector provides economic opportunity and secure livelihoods for Canadians in communities right across the country. By investing in the Kruger Wayagamack facility in Trois-Rivières, we are ensuring that local communities continue to reap the benefits of the sustainable use of Canada's forest resources."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"We applaud the Government of Canada's vision and its commitment to supporting projects that help decarbonize the paper industry. Thanks to the funding provided through Natural Resources Canada's Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program, companies like Kruger can take part in high-level research and development projects. This project has the potential to offer a sustainable carbon capture, utilization and storage solution for the entire manufacturing sector. It fits perfectly with Kruger's strategy to accelerate its efforts to decarbonize its operations."

Justin Paillé

Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Kruger Pulp and Paper

The project is receiving $8.1 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada and $9.5 million through the Government of Quebec's Technoclimat program.

in funding from Natural Resources Canada and through the Government of Technoclimat program. Since its creation in 2010, Natural Resources Canada's IFIT program has invested over $378 million in 95 projects across Canada , with more than $171.1 million for 29 projects in Quebec — all of which support Canada's forest sector competitiveness and environmental performance.

