Canada Invests in UBC Green Infrastructure Demonstration Projects

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada believes that clean energy technology innovation must be affordable, reliable and sustainable to support Canadians as we build a low-carbon economy. To these ends, Canada is delivering more options for families to make greener choices while creating good, middle-class jobs.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $5.8 million in funding to the University of British Columbia (UBC) for two projects that will improve Canadians' quality of life and reduce pollution as we build a clean energy future.

The first project, in partnership with BC Hydro and Cypress Power, will support a system for electric vehicle charging stations, with an investment of $2.3 million. This project will also help inform the development of guidelines for wireless charging and give UBC access to a fleet of two dozen electric vehicles.

The second project, in partnership with UBC Properties Trust, will build a six-storey certified passive house for staff and faculty at the UBC Vancouver campus and install state-of-the art monitoring equipment in a second building, with an investment of $3.5 million. The project will evaluate and compare the two multi-unit residential buildings (MURB) to gather data such as energy use, emissions and indoor environmental quality to speed up the adoption of more net-zero energy MURBs throughout Canada.

Funded through the Green Infrastructure Program, these demonstration projects will provide significant data for future clean energy projects throughout Canada.

Canada's climate plan includes over 50 measures to protect the environment and leave a healthier planet for future generations, including actions to protect our oceans, phase out coal-fired electricity, invest in renewables and public transit and reduce plastic pollution. Zero-emission vehicles and energy efficiency in buildings play a key part of Canada's plan to combat climate change, while growing the economy.

Quotes

"Canada's climate plan is working for our planet and for Canadians. Our government continues to support projects like these that give Canadians greener choices, create jobs, support investment and industry competitiveness, and help us realize our global climate change goals."

Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"This new funding from Natural Resources Canada will support UBC's ongoing efforts and commitment to sustainability. It will enable new campus infrastructure and research that will not only help us further reduce our greenhouse gas emissions but also help generate data and new knowledge to support the accelerated adoption of best practices in clean transportation and building efficiency."

Santa Ono

President and Vice-Chancellor, UBC

