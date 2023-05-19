WINNIPEG, MB, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, and His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg, announced a joint investment of more than $5.4 million to support the Trees on Broadway project.

Broadway is a historic street located in Winnipeg's downtown. Due to various factors, the health of the trees lining the bustling street have been adversely impacted in recent years.

This investment will support the restoration of Broadway's tree canopy. The project will involve the strengthening and reinforcement of a root drainage system along 30,000 square metres of urban forest along this corridor. This work will lead to the healthy development of up to 75 planted trees, decreasing the effects of heat islands – a phenomenon where urban surfaces such as buildings and roadways absorb and emit heat more than most natural surfaces. By reducing urban heat islands, we can reduce energy costs, air pollution levels, and heat-related illness and mortality.

Broadway will also see an improvement in its stormwater management, increasing the community's resilience against flooding. This work will enhance public access by improving sidewalks and other pedestrian design elements, enabling residents to enjoy Winnipeg's urban core using this lively street now and into the future.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"With extreme weather events becoming more frequent, it is more important than ever we build more resilient communities to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. In partnership with the City of Winnipeg we will ensure a healthy tree canopy lies along Winnipeg's historic Broadway. We will continue to support projects such as this, that protect our environment and support healthy and resilient communities for years to come."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Over a century ago, our city's leaders had the foresight to plant these majestic elms, which have grown to become iconic features of our downtown. Today's investment will protect and revive the Broadway tree canopy so it continues to stand for generations to come."

His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3,090,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the City of Winnipeg is contributing $2,331,000 .

is investing in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the is contributing . The Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF) supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dykes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration. Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of grant/contribution agreements.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

