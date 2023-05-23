WINNIPEG, MB, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, and Theresa Crow Spreading His Wings, Executive Director of the Native Addictions Council of Manitoba, announced a federal investment of more than $21.6 million towards the redevelopment of the Native Addictions Council of Manitoba building in Winnipeg's North End.

Funding for this project will support the redevelopment of the current facility as an addiction centre serving the Indigenous population of Manitoba. Energy efficient upgrades will include a new geothermal heating and cooling system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the installation of solar panels to increase energy savings. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 70.80% and greenhouse gas emissions by 151 tonnes annually. Additionally, the building's accessibility will be increased through the installation of elevators and a platform lift.

Through this project, the Native Addictions Council of Manitoba will continue empowering individuals on their journey to healing and recovery from addiction. It will also support the development of new programming and provide the highest quality of care for those that are healing from addiction through traditional Indigenous practices in a safe and nurturing space.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program uses innovative, clean solutions to help Canada adapt to a greener, low-carbon economy. This project will allow the Native Addictions Council of Manitoba to leverage renewable energy and reduce the building's environmental impacts while continuing to provide essential services to the Indigenous community."

Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Board of Directors, management and staff of the Native Addictions Council of Manitoba (NACM) is extremely excited to receive funding from Infrastructure Canada through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program to restore 160 Salter and improve accessibility and universal design, while reducing energy consumption. NACM will be able to continue to provide culturally safe support and services in a nurturing facility that will remove the institutional presence for Indigenous peoples that are struggling with the challenges of addictions. We recognize this funding as a step towards realizing the goals of Truth and Reconciliation and to our continuing as a healing center.

NACM recently celebrated 50 years of serving Indigenous peoples in Manitoba and we are so grateful for the foundations laid in our history and that we are able to restructure, rebuild and grow for future generations. We are also grateful for all the people, that contributed to this application that will change the future for NACM. Thank you, Miigwech, Ekosani."

Theresa Crow Spreading His Wings, Executive Director of the Native Addictions Council of Manitoba

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $21,373,177 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the Native Addictions Council of Manitoba is contributing $240,000 .

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the Native Addictions Council of is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154,[email protected]; Theresa Crow Spreading His Wings, Executive Director, Native Addictions Council of Manitoba, 204-586-8395 ext. 239, [email protected]