SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Sault. Ste. Marie, and Dean Sayers, Chief of Batchewana First Nation, announced a federal investment of $2,994,244 to modernize the Rankin Arena in Batchewana First Nation.

The Rankin Arena is the largest community building in Batchewana First Nation, used for gatherings, sport and recreation, and programming. Through this investment, the community will be able to renovate the arena's envelope, roof, and doors. These upgrades will make it more energy efficient, accessible, and functional, and safer for users and staff. The arena will have lower operating costs, which will enable it to extend its operating hours to the benefit of all residents.

These enhancements are expected to reduce the arena's energy consumption by an estimated 14.5% and greenhouse gas emissions by 39.9 tonnes annually.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Recreation facilities are at the heart of healthy, thriving communities. Funding provided by the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program will make Rankin Arena a more energy efficient and inclusive community space. We will continue to work with our Indigenous, provincial, territorial and municipal partners to invest in local community infrastructure, promote climate action, and build more resilient and inclusive communities across Canada."

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our First Nation is thrilled to receive a portion of funds from the Federal Government to contribute to renovating our arena. The Rankin arena has serviced not only our First Nation's members but the broader hockey community along the North shore for over 5 decades. The arena has a legacy of hosting games, tournaments, and meetings that bring people together in a healthy, impactful way and we are grateful for the investment that will allow this tradition to continue."

Chief Dean Sayers, Batchewana First Nation

The Government of Canada is contributing $2,994,244 million to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB).

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

