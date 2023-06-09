WHITEHORSE, YT, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, announced a federal investment of $50,000 to support community-led efforts to study active transportation in two neighbourhoods along the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse.

The Alaska Highway divides Whitehorse and creates a barrier to accessing services, community recreational facilities, schools and impacts the movements of residents of all ages. This investment will support an active transportation feasibility study undertaken by the Cycling Association of Yukon and supported by Takhini residents, the Hillcrest Community Association, and the Whitehorse Urban Cycling Coalition.

This feasibility study will inform future decisions on how to increase pedestrian safety along the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse. It will explore design considerations, associated costs, and the benefits the community will experience from building active transportation underpasses in two strategic locations under the highway that are safe, convenient, and accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning and engagement activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Our support for this feasibility study will inform the next steps to build a more connected, accessible and safe community in Whitehorse. I want to commend the persistence and dedication of community leaders in working towards a greener and more inclusive community."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our neighbourhood sits across the Alaska Highway from a vast network of trails that are used for hiking, biking, skiing. People risk their lives regularly to cross the highway on foot rather than get in their cars to drive to the trails. I have seen up to 8 people crossing at one time. We need an alternative route, especially if the highway is widened in the coming years. An underpass will provide a safe crossing to the trails and contribute one small part to reducing use of cars and mitigating climate change. The underpass will also help provide a safe active transportation connection to isolated and under-serviced neighborhoods. The feasibility study is the first step to that end."

Jan Horton, Takhini resident and steering committee member

The Government of Canada is investing $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

