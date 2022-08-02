SMOKY LAKE, AB, August 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in renewable energy initiatives that support energy independence and economic development while lowering GHG emissions, we can keep our air clean and build strong, healthy communities for everyone to call home.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of nearly $9 million for the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) to deploy a 4.86-megawatt solar power generation project in Smoky Lake County at Métis Crossing in Alberta.

The 100-percent Métis-owned Métis Crossing Solar Project (MCSP) was developed as a key initiative of the MNA Climate Change Action Plan. The development of the solar facility will provide economic and community benefits to all community partners.

The MCSP is expected to generate enough electricity to power all MNA and affiliate buildings, an amount roughly equivalent to 1,200 Alberta homes, and will displace 4,700 tonnes of CO 2 annually, equivalent to taking 10,000 gas-powered cars off of the road. Profits generated from the MCSP will be used to fund social and economic development initiatives and programs through the MNA, benefiting Métis people across Alberta.

The Municipal Climate Change Action Centre 's Municipal Community Generation Challenge Fund and Environment and Climate Change Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund also contributed to the project, bringing the total investment to over $13 million.

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's $1.56-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to Canada's net-zero targets by 2030, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air.

Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting the Métis Nation of Alberta's deployment of this 4.86-megawatt solar energy project. This innovative initiative creates sustainable jobs, provides clean power to the Nation and reduces emissions. Indigenous leadership in clean energy is critical to both achieving Canada's ambitious climate targets and enacting economic reconciliation"

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Métis Nation of Alberta is demonstrating strong Indigenous leadership with climate actions that will help the community save money on monthly operating costs and grow the economy. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, our government partners with climate leaders nationwide to cut emissions — and will continue to do so through a renewed commitment of an additional $2.2 billion. The LCEF is an important part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. Bravo to the leadership shown by the Métis Nation of Alberta for helping to keep our air clean and build resilient communities."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Renewable energy investments represent more than decarbonization — they embody the values of Indigenous Peoples as stewards of the land. Built at Métis Crossing, the project will offset the carbon footprint of Métis Nation of Alberta buildings and build more resilient communities for the future."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Métis Crossing is an integral part of the MNA's growth and development, and sustainability is at the heart of this journey. As stewards of our Homeland, we work every day to preserve and protect our environment for future generations. The Métis Crossing Solar Project is a huge step toward this goal, and I thank our partners for helping to make it a reality."

Audrey Poitras

President, Métis Nation of Alberta

"Métis Crossing is a place for Métis people to share their distinct Indigenous story with the world. Our connection with the land is an essential element of our story, and we strive to integrate sustainability and our connection with the land throughout all of the infrastructure and programming that we offer at Métis Crossing."

Juanita Marois

CEO, Métis Crossing

