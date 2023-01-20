INKERMAN, NB, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst, Georges Savoie, Mayor of Neguac and Vice-President of the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission, and Yvon Godin, President of the Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick, announced a federal investment of more than $1.14 million to support public transportation two projects in the Chaleur region and in the Acadian peninsula.

At the same time, the second intake for applications of capital projects that support public transit solutions in rural communities across Canada was launched. Starting today, applications to the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, Capital Projects stream, will be accepted on a continuous basis. This stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as to support the purchase of zero emission vehicles.

The Rural Transit Solutions Fund is the first federal fund to target the development of transit solutions in rural, remote, Northern and Indigenous communities. Launched in 2021, this Fund provides $250 million in federal funding to support the development of locally driven solutions that help people living in rural communities get to work, school, appointments, and visit loved ones. A minimum of 10% of the $250 million Fund will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission is receiving over $1 million to implement a new transit system to serve communities in the region. They plan to acquire six regular buses and one accessible bus, which will provide service on the regular routes, and five minivans to connect more remote areas to the regular routes. The project will also include the installation of signs to identify pick-up and drop-off points, two propane tanks to allow for refueling, an in-vehicle point-of-sale system and bike racks.

The Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick has received a $50,000 grant to conduct a feasibility study on the design and implementation of a public transit service in the Chaleur region. This study will analyze the viability of such a service and propose different scenarios for access to services in the region.

These projects will help the ongoing development of an inclusive and sustainable transportation strategy. Public transit systems encourage independence and resiliency among those living in rural areas, leading to improved economic, social and environmental outcomes in these regions.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Rural communities across the country know best what works for them when it comes to public transit. Working together, we will create more inclusive communities and ensure rural Canada remains an incredible place to live, work and raise a family."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We have been waiting a long time for this transit system to connect our rural areas. This is a turning point for the future of our communities! Public transit makes getting around easier, reduces travel costs and can even provide a welcome break in the day. A service like this is a major asset in welcoming new residents to our riding of Acadie-Bathurst!"

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst

"The addition of a public transit service will facilitate the mobility of our residents in a context of specific demographic challenges. Whether it is to improve access to the job market, health care and education, or to help retain young people and new immigrants, the Acadian Peninsula must have such a service in order to ensure its viability."

Georges Savoie, Mayor of Neguac and Vice-President of the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission

"The establishment of public transit in rural areas is an issue faced by many of the members of the AFMNB. The progress of the public transit project in the Acadian Peninsula, and now in the Chaleur region, gives hope that all rural communities in New Brunswick could eventually benefit from such a service facilitating access to the labour market, health care and education, increasing the retention of young graduates and newcomers, and improving access to public services. We are proud to participate in this project which will undoubtedly have positive benefits for our members and the people of the community."

Yvon Godin, President of the Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund will provide $250 million over 5 years, starting in 2021-22, to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. It is not designed to support long-distance inter-regional travel routes that connect cities across regions, provinces, and territories.

over 5 years, starting in 2021-22, to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. It is not designed to support long-distance inter-regional travel routes that connect cities across regions, provinces, and territories. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

, the Prime Minister announced nearly in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent annually to begin in 2026-27. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

