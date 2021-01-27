OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we begin to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $97,000 investment to help a Quebec trucking company lower its fuel costs and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its heavy-duty vehicle fleet.

Transport Matte Ltée of Donnacona, Quebec, used the funding to install 296 SmartWay-certified aerodynamic equipment retrofits, which will reduce the annual GHG emissions of its 135 vehicles by an estimated 250 tonnes and improve the company's competiveness.

Federal funding for the project is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Freight Assessment Program, which is investing $3.4 million to help companies make data-driven investment decisions to reduce their emissions and fuel costs.

The government continues to support smarter energy initiatives that build a healthier and cleaner future while also creating new jobs and economic growth for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Lowering our emissions increases our competitiveness. Increasing our competitiveness creates more jobs. Projects like this are how we will get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The freight sector is an integral part of Canada's economy, delivering essential goods and services that drive economic growth. The government continues to support innovative projects that create clean, sustainable and competitive natural resource sectors."

Joël Lightbound

Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"Although road transport requires the use of fossil fuels, it is important for us to participate in the collective effort to reduce GHGs. This project will help us do more for a cleaner future."

Simon Matte, Owner, Transport Matte Ltée

Associated Links

