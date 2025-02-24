OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Approximately 685 million people around the globe have no access to electricity, mostly in remote and rural areas. Even when electricity is available, communities in remote areas must rely on expensive and polluting fossil fuels for their energy needs, which has a negative impact on local air quality and potential spill risks in often-vulnerable communities. Supporting these communities as they look for ways to shift toward cleaner energy sources is crucial for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

Today, the Government of Canada is pleased to announce a $500,000 contribution to Phase 2 of the Global Initiative for Transitioning Remote Communities to Renewable Energy, in partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), to continue support for the transition of remote communities to renewable energy. Activities under Phase 2 will include:

Developing five case studies of successful and innovative business models adopted by remote renewable energy projects from around the world

Conducting detailed country-level assessments of renewable energy potential in remote communities

Organizing workshops and technical discussions to develop the skills and knowledge of community members and policymakers in the areas of planning, installation, operations and maintenance of renewable energy projects in remote communities.

This announcement comes as government officials, experts, practitioners and community members from around the world gather in Gaborone, Botswana, for the sixth edition of the International Off-Grid Renewable Energy Conference (IOREC). This flagship IRENA conference is dedicated to off-grid renewable energy and provides a platform for participants to share experiences and best practices on the design and implementation of enabling policies, tailored financing schemes, innovative business models and technology applications for stand-alone and mini-grid systems.

"Communities around the world deserve to have access to reliable, inexpensive and non-polluting electricity. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to working with rural, remote and isolated communities to advance affordable and accessible clean energy solutions through our partnership with IRENA. We are providing benefits for the communities that currently have the greatest need to access electricity in a way that meets their stated economic and environmental goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Decentralized renewables solutions are more than a source of clean and reliable power; they offer pathways to economic growth and resilience for low-income and remote communities. IRENA is very pleased to continue this partnership with the Government of Canada to make sure concrete actions are being implemented to scale up decentralized renewable energy where it's needed most."

Francesco La Camera

Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency

Phase 2 of the Global Initiative for Transitioning Remote Communities to Renewable Energy builds on the success of Phase 1 that was announced in 2021 at COP26 . Key outcomes of Phase 1 included: Publishing a guidebook with nine case studies of successful renewable energy in remote communities from around the world, including a case study on the Indigenous-led Sree Vyàa solar project (also known as the Old Crow solar project) in Old Crow , Yukon . Organizing six technical discussions on issues pertaining to deploying renewable energy in remote communities at various international forums. These discussions were attended by over 500 participants and brought together expert speakers from 15 countries, including Indigenous speakers from Canada .

. Key outcomes of Phase 1 included: Launched in 2018, Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program (CERRC) has an overall funding commitment of $453 million until 2027 to reduce diesel use for heat and power in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency and building skills and capacity. To date, CERRC has supported over 190 renewable energy and capacity projects across Canada .

until 2027 to reduce diesel use for heat and power in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency and building skills and capacity. To date, CERRC has supported over 190 renewable energy and capacity projects across . In 2021, under Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, and to further support reconciliation with Indigenous People, Canada established Wah-ila-toos, an inter-departmental collaboration initiative that seeks to increase access to funding for Indigenous, remote and rural communities in Canada .

