Canada Invests in Newmarket's Electric Bus Network

NEWMARKET, ON, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's climate plan is working for the planet and working for Canadians. The Government of Canada is encouraging the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by supporting innovative projects that provide more options to drive clean, including investments in electric, hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles.

Kyle Peterson, Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of nearly $957,000 for Newmarket-Tay Power Distribution Ltd. to demonstrate a fully interoperable, high-power overhead, on-route charger in Newmarket, which will help the York Region Transit Corporation phase out diesel buses and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

The funding from Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure Program will help Newmarket-Tay procure, install, operate and maintain one 450kW overhead bus-charging station. This initiative also contributes to the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC)'s Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Network that aims to cut pollution and energy costs while paving the way for a zero-emission transportation sector.

Siemens, a global company focused on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization, will provide the on-route charger, which will demonstrate the performance of the overhead electric bus charging system and enable future mass deployments.

To date, the Government of Canada has invested $182.5 million to support the deployment of electric chargers; natural gas and hydrogen refuelling stations; the demonstration of new, innovative charging technologies; and the development of codes and standards for low-carbon vehicles and refuelling infrastructure.

Through Canada's national energy dialogue, Generation Energy, Canadians made it clear that the transition to energy independence through the combined efforts of federal, provincial and territorial governments is a necessity for advancing toward a low-carbon future.

Quick Facts

Led by the CUTRIC, the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Demonstration and Integration Trial was launched at TransLink in Vancouver in April 2018 as part of a national coordinated effort to advance zero-emissions transit technology.

in as part of a national coordinated effort to advance zero-emissions transit technology. The Government of Canada has provided more than $11 million in funding toward the Brampton portion of the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Network.

has provided more than in funding toward the portion of the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Network. Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure Program is key to building our clean growth economy, helping accelerate the deployment and market entry of next-generation clean energy infrastructure, including electric vehicle infrastructure demonstrations.

Quotes

"Our government continues to support innovative, green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs and advance our clean energy future. This project brings us one step closer to a zero-emissions transportation sector and a cleaner community for the people of Newmarket–Aurora."

Kyle Peterson

Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora

"Newmarket has demonstrated today that it is a global leader in utility-led ownership and operation of high-powered charging systems on behalf of a community transit agency. This has never happened in Canada or anywhere in North America. Utilities across the continent are watching to see how Newmarket-Tay Power Distribution Ltd. has been able to achieve this impressive financial and technical feat in the transit electrification world."

Dr. Josipa Petrunic

CEO, CUTRIC

"Emobility is one of the most important and complex opportunities facing society today. With the right charging technology, the advantages of electrified buses can be utilized: less energy consumption in comparison to buses with combustion engines, use of renewable energy, less noise, lower particle emissions, less CO₂, lower life-cycle costs and reliable service. As a world leader in electric bus solutions, Siemens is honoured to become a member of the Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Network spear-headed by CUTRIC and be part of Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure Program. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the impressive efforts already underway in Montreal, Vancouver, Brampton — and soon to be in Newmarket."

Faisal Kazi

President and CEO of Siemens Canada Ltd.

"The City of Newmarket and CUTRIC's innovative initiative supports Canada's green journey toward a more sustainable future and a new era in the future of transportation, something that greatly complements ABB's commitment to power the world without consuming the Earth. We are proud to be part of this trial demonstration that will be bringing the community a zero-emission transit system that is both cleaner and more energy-efficient — an achievable vision that is necessary not only for a promising tomorrow but a more sustainable today."

Nathalie Pilon

President, ABB Canada

"Public transit is moving toward clean, sustainable, zero-emission mobility in the best interests of community air quality and climate change mitigation," said Jennifer McNeill, New Flyer's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Clean transit options require collaboration from all stakeholders, and CUTRIC has been its driving force. Together, and alongside our battery-electric buses in Toronto, Montreal, and Laval, we are driving sustainable transit innovation in Canada. Congratulations to CUTRIC and York Region Transit on this exceptional step forward."

Jennifer McNeill

Vice President of Sales and Marketing of New Flyer

"Nova Bus is proud to be part of the CUTRIC initiative since its debut. It's a privilege to work with partners with the same objective — interchangeability — a way to ensure greater accessibility to electric mobility. Today's announcement is another step toward bringing more high-quality and reliable electric buses to the streets across Canada. Our electric bus, the LFSe, uses an innovative fast-charging technology and can be charged in less than five minutes at the end of routes. It will now be able to operate from Newmarket's facilities."

Ray Little

Vice President of Sales for North America of Nova Bus

