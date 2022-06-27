Canada invests in new visual arts centre in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dr. Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage announced over $29.3 million in funding for a new cultural building that will house a centre for visual arts in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Art Gallery at the Chan Centre for Visual Arts will be an inclusive and green premium arts centre encouraging collaboration and showcasing varied collections from Canadian and international artists. The facility will include a multi-purpose Indigenous Community House, a theatre, public art spaces, and initiatives and programming for marginalized and underserved groups. In addition to being fully accessible, the building will also meet the highest energy efficiency standards for meeting Canada's climate goals, exceeding net-zero carbon standards for energy and featuring solar heating, triple-glazed windows, and heat pumps, among its green features.

Quotes

"The new Chan Centre for Visual Arts will be a state-of-the-art cultural facility that will exemplify the best of socially inclusive and eco-friendly projects, encouraging community connections in a sustainable environment. Community-focused and accessible, the Centre will promote cultural and artistic engagement, while meeting Passive House standards—the green ideal for clean, energy-efficient building design."

The Honourable Dr. Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Cultural spaces and institutions like the Vancouver Art Gallery play an important role in supporting vibrant and inclusive communities. They connect the past with the present through exhibits that inform and inspire, they safeguard priceless artefacts and works of art, and they promote the talent of our Canadian artists and creators. This investment brings the Chan Centre for the Visual Arts to the next level, from a rendering on paper to breaking ground on a trailblazing facility of which all British Columbians can be proud."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The funding from Infrastructure Canada and the Department of Canadian Heritage contributes to the resources necessary to make the new Vancouver Art Gallery an international leader in environmental sustainability. The new Gallery is poised to be a reflection of the voices of local and international Indigenous communities, and will be a place for people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds to meet and share ideas."

Anthony Kiendl, CEO and Director, Vancouver Art Gallery

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $25 million in this project through the Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program and over $4.3 million through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

is investing in this project through the Infrastructure Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program and over through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. Infrastructure Canada funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups. Launched in April 2021 , the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is a $1.5 billion initiative that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades to existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

, the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is a initiative that supports green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades to existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least ten percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

This program will help the Government of Canada pursue its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050.

pursue its emissions reduction targets by 2030 and its net-zero objectives by 2050. For further information on how provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations can apply to the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, please visit Infrastructure Canada's website.

website. The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Strengthened Climate Plan

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Vancouver Art Gallery, Stuart Martin, Talk Shop Media, [email protected], (604) 445-4675; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]