Canada Invests in New EV Chargers in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $100,000 investment to Nova Scotia Power to install 20 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at Nova Scotia Power's facilities across the province to put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

Nova Scotia Power is also contributing over $134,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $234,969. Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, all chargers will be available for use by fall 2022.

Canada has invested over $1 billion so far to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible. These investments have led to the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"We've built electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and now we're building more right here in Nova Scotia. Investments like this make it easier and more affordable for Canadians to drive electric."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Electric vehicles are the way of the future, and we're making sure Nova Scotia is ready. These new charging stations will not only make it easier to drive electric, they'll encourage more people to invest in electric vehicles. That means cleaner air and healthier communities across our province."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"We are very excited to be increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations and working with partners to make them more accessible for Nova Scotians. Our customers are telling us they want a cleaner energy future, and we see ourselves as both an enabler and accelerator in helping to build a green economy in Nova Scotia."

Peter Gregg

President and CEO, NS Power

Related Links

Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative

Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative

Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program

Go Green With Electric Vehicles

Electric Charging and Alternative Fuelling Stations Locator

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Green Infrastructure Programs

Zero-Emission Vehicles: Incentives

Nova Scotia Power

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

