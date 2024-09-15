HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is developing and rolling out clean energy and clean technologies faster than ever before to create good-paying jobs, attract global investment in our economy, position Canada as the clean energy supplier of choice for our democratic allies and achieve our ambitious climate targets. By moving thoughtfully and strategically, Atlantic Canada is well positioned to drive progress toward a clean electricity grid and seize the enormous economic opportunity presented by the clean economy. Independent experts estimate that Atlantic Canada will see approximately 100,000 new good jobs in clean energy by mid-century.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Central Nova Scotia, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $9.25-million investment through the Energy Innovation Program for two projects led by Net Zero Atlantic (NZA). These projects aim to develop offshore wind energy and bring forward more clean technologies in the Atlantic region to decarbonize the region's electricity grid and supply the affordable, reliable and clean energy needed.

Of this funding, $6 million will support the Atlantic Canada Offshore Wind Integration and Transmission Study. In partnership with the Atlantic provinces, NZA is managing the delivery of a comprehensive electricity system integration study that will evaluate how electricity produced from Atlantic Canada's offshore wind resources can help clean up the regional electricity grid. Secondly, it will identify opportunities to export made-in-Canada renewable electricity and clean hydrogen.

Additionally, $3.25 million will fund the Net Zero Emerging Concepts and Technologies Research Program, which will invest in research and development for new clean technologies and support measures in Atlantic Canada to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach emission targets.

Canada is moving quickly to integrate offshore wind power into its expanding energy mix and invest in the technology research that is vital for economic development and environmental sustainability.

Quotes

"In the Atlantic, and in fact across Canada, clean energy is presenting an unparalleled opportunity to deliver affordable and reliable energy while seizing enormous economic opportunities for Canadian workers. A clean grid will underpin economic competitiveness and prosperity moving forward, and Net Zero Atlantic is a great example of the work underway to get there."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"At the heart of Net Zero Atlantic's initiatives lies a commitment to innovation and sustainability. By investing in cutting-edge research and fostering the development of new clean technologies, we're paving the way for Atlantic Canada to achieve its net-zero targets while cultivating sustainable regional economic opportunities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Member of Parliament for Central Nova Scotia

"Atlantic Canada has the potential to be a key provider of clean energy and clean technologies that both Canada and the world need. Thanks to the supports from Natural Resources Canada, we are laying the foundation for a new energy industry and accelerating the emergence of locally conceived innovations."

Mr. Alisdair McLean, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer, Net Zero Atlantic

Quick Facts

This announcement builds on previous investments made to support NZA's efforts including: $1.3 million from the Government of Canada to build capacity for mid-depth geothermal energy-based projects in 12 rural Nova Scotia communities and five Mi'kmaq communities. a $1.8 million contribution from Natural Resources Canada to build capacity in rural, Mi'kmaq and other marginalized communities to ensure an inclusive approach to offshore wind development in Nova Scotia .





The Atlantic Canada Offshore Wind Integration and Transmission Study also advances priority work by the Canada-Nova Scotia Regional Energy and Resource Table (NS Regional Table), which was launched in October 2022 as a joint partnership between the federal and provincial governments, in collaboration with Mi'kmaw partners — and with input from key interested parties — to identify and accelerate shared economic priorities for a low-carbon future in the province's energy and resource sectors.





as a joint partnership between the federal and provincial governments, in collaboration with Mi'kmaw partners — and with input from key interested parties — to identify and accelerate shared economic priorities for a low-carbon future in the province's energy and resource sectors. NZA's study focuses on ensuring grid readiness for offshore wind, which is a key near-term action identified in the Nova Scotia Regional Energy and Resource Table Framework for Collaboration on the Path to Net Zero (Collaboration Framework ) .





. The Collaboration Framework , which was released on July 30, 2024, identifies marine renewables as one of six areas of economic opportunity to pursue for a low-carbon economy, the other five being hydrogen, clean electricity, critical minerals, the forest bioeconomy and carbon management.





which was released on July 30, 2024, identifies marine renewables as one of six areas of economic opportunity to pursue for a low-carbon economy, the other five being hydrogen, clean electricity, critical minerals, the forest bioeconomy and carbon management. On July 18, 2023 , federal ministers and Atlantic premiers agreed to renew the Atlantic Growth Strategy to harness the unique advantages and opportunities of the region through renewed priorities and new targeted pathways to foster prosperity for all Atlantic Canadians.





, federal ministers and Atlantic premiers agreed to renew the Atlantic Growth Strategy to harness the unique advantages and opportunities of the region through renewed priorities and new targeted pathways to foster prosperity for all Atlantic Canadians. NRCan's Energy Innovation Program advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities.

Associated Links

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Cindy Caturao, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]