The federal funding for the land purchases assists two groups, HomeEd and Métis Capital Housing Corporation, in the development of more housing on the Village at Griesbach site in north Edmonton, a Canada Lands Company community.

The proposed HomeEd project involves the development of approximately 85 three-bedroom townhouses. The mixed-market project will target NetZero status, demonstrating a strong commitment to quality and environmental sustainability.

The proposed Métis Capital Housing Corporation project will consist of approximately 127 units for Métis and other Indigenous individuals and families, including 50 units dedicated to women and children fleeing violence. Residents will have access to full-time on-site supports including cultural programming, life skills, counselling, a community kitchen, child-care, and a community garden.

The Government of Canada is working with HomeEd and Métis Capital Housing Corporation to access funds from the National Housing Strategy to realize the proposed developments.

The land purchases are receiving funding through the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI), a $202 million fund that supports the transfer of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by CMHC, Public Service and Procurement Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada, and Canada Lands Company.

Quotes:

"The National Housing Strategy continues to ensure more accessible housing for people in need across Canada. The Federal Lands Initiative repurposes land by building housing that meets the needs of communities like Griesbach in Edmonton. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Homelessness is a reality for too many people in Edmonton, and we are working to ensure everyone in our community has a safe place to call home. This investment through the Federal Lands Initiative will help our most vulnerable citizens, and will make a difference in the ongoing work to end homelessness and ensure housing affordability in Alberta and across the country." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"This announcement aligns with Canada Lands Company's commitment to provide affordable housing options within the Village at Griesbach and its communities across Canada. Congratulations to HomeEd and Métis Housing Corporation as they move forward with projects that will build housing that will meet the needs of Edmontonians." – The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The investment made today by our Federal partners will go a long way to making this project a hallmark of inclusive, sustainable development in Edmonton. We are excited to bring this model of quality, affordable and accessible housing to life." – Nick Lilley, Executive Director, HomeEd

"Housing is a huge concern for many Métis families in Alberta's capital city. Today's announcement of $3 million from the National Housing Strategy to procure and establish the former Griesbach Barracks site into safe and affordable housing is very good news for all Indigenous people living in Edmonton." – Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta

Quick facts:

The FLI is providing $202 million over 10 years to create 4,000 housing units by transferring surplus federal lands and buildings to housing providers at low or no cost.

over 10 years to create 4,000 housing units by transferring surplus federal lands and buildings to housing providers at low or no cost. As of March 31, 2022 , CMHC has commmited $108.8 million to support the creation of over 3,200 units, of which over 1000 will be affordable.

, CMHC has commmited to support the creation of over 3,200 units, of which over 1000 will be affordable. Of the 3,200 units, over 2,800 units are conditional commitments, and over 400 are financial commitments

and over 400 are Each development awarded under FLI must meet the following minimum requirements:

Affordability : 30% of units must have rents at less than 80% of local median market rents for a minimum of 25 years

: 30% of units must have rents at less than 80% of local median market rents for a minimum of 25 years

Energy efficiency : a minimum 25% reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions compared to either national building codes or past performance

: a minimum 25% reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions compared to either national building codes or past performance

Accessibility : 20% of units must meet accessibility standards

: 20% of units must meet accessibility standards Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), [email protected]