Canada invests in its first national geothermal energy roadmap

CALGARY, AB, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is taking action to build a stronger, more secure and competitive economy by investing in made-in-Canada innovation.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $468,000 in funding through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program to support the Canadian Deep Geothermal Roadmap project, led by the Canadian Deep Geothermal Coalition (CDGC).

This project will develop Canada's first national roadmap for deep geothermal energy resources, which harness the Earth's natural heat to provide reliable, clean energy. CDGC will lead the development of the roadmap, with Cascade Institute serving as the Secretariat to support co-ordination and delivery. CDGC will work with industry, researchers, Indigenous partners and governments to identify technology opportunities and research and development priorities to support next-generation geothermal development in Canada.

Conventional geothermal technologies can provide clean, reliable and affordable heat and power while supporting stable energy costs and energy security over the long term. Next-generation geothermal systems have the potential to do this across more regions of Canada while leveraging Canadian expertise in areas such as drilling and subsurface engineering and supporting thousands of jobs across the country. The roadmap will help enable investment and support the growth of Canada's geothermal sector. That's how Canada is building a stronger, cleaner and more competitive economy as a modern energy superpower.

Quotes

"Canada's clean energy future depends on the ingenuity and expertise of Canadian researchers, innovators and industry leaders, and British Columbia is leading the way. By supporting projects like this one, we are helping unlock new opportunities for Canadians while advancing technologies that can help meet our future energy needs."

The Honourable Stephanie McLean

Secretary of State (Seniors)

"Canada's clean energy future relies on the talent and innovation of Canadian researchers, businesses and industry leaders, and British Columbia is leading the way. Our government is committed to creating new jobs for Canadians while supporting technologies that will help meet future energy needs."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada has a strong foundation for next-generation geothermal -- from world-class geology to deep subsurface expertise and a highly skilled workforce. What's been missing is a clear, shared path forward. This roadmap will bring together industry, researchers, Indigenous partners and governments to define that path, grounded in evidence and focused on practical opportunities. With federal support, the Coalition can develop a strategy that helps translate Canada's strengths into real projects and long-term sector growth."

Thomas Homer-Dixon

Executive Director, Cascade Institute

Secretariat to the Canadian Deep Geothermal Coalition

Quick Facts

This funding, which has been conditionally approved pending final due diligence, is provided by the Energy Innovation Program (EIP). EIP advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

The EIP has both continuous and time-limited funding opportunities. Currently, it is accepting applications under the Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS); Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED); and the Advanced Materials for Energy and Defence calls for proposals.

The Canadian Deep Geothermal Coalition, launched in 2025, is a growing alliance of organizations committed to accelerating deep geothermal development in Canada.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]