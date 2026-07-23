Building a stronger Maritime electricity grid

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- With electricity demand expected to double by 2050, the challenges our grid faces in 2026 have outgrown province-by-province approaches, and the costs of fragmentation are rising. That is why the Government of Canada is working with provinces and territories to build a stronger, more interconnected electricity system that supports affordability, reliability, security and prosperity from coast to coast to coast.

Today, on the margins of the First Ministers' Meeting in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, the Premiers of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Maritime Regional Electricity Co-operation and System Integration, supported by the Government of Canada. The MOU establishes a collaborative process to identify regulatory, legislative and operational opportunities for greater regional electricity planning and co-operation and to develop a shared roadmap for a more integrated electricity system in the Maritimes.

Over the past five years, energy costs in Atlantic Canada have increased significantly, outpacing growth in median household incomes and GDP. At the same time, system constraints are now limiting economic development and productivity, and the capital required to maintain reliability and advance decarbonization has grown. Under the new MOU, the three Maritime systems co-ordinating as one could mean lower costs for Maritime families and businesses, better reliability during inclement weather or demand spikes, and the ability to attract the capital investment our economy needs. This first-of-a-kind-in-Canada approach is a significant step toward strengthening the region's long-term energy security and economic competitiveness and could unlock renewable development, improve system flexibility and reduce investment duplication.

In alignment with the collaborative approach set out in Powering Canada Forward: Canada's National Electricity Strategy, the Government of Canada worked with the Maritime provinces to develop this MOU and will continue to work with provinces to identify and support stronger regional co-operation, integrated system planning and expanded interprovincial electricity connections.

As part of its commitment to building one strong, secure, affordable Canadian economy, the Government of Canada will continue with a Team Canada approach to advance a stronger, more connected electricity system and energy and economic security for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Building a more efficient and better-connected electricity system is essential to our energy security, economic growth and the affordable cost of living Canadians rightly expect. We are proud to be working with the Maritime provinces to strengthen regional electricity co-operation, because only through collaboration can we truly build a reliable, affordable and clean electricity system that will benefit Canadians for generations."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"A more connected Maritime electricity system will lower costs for households and improve grid reliability across our region. It's co-operative federalism in action -- working together across jurisdictions to deliver lasting benefits for Maritimers and all Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada–U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"We've never approached electricity as one region before. The federal government is bringing Atlantic provinces together to better connect our electricity grids. By planning together instead of separately, we'll make better use of the electricity we already generate; be better able to support one another during storms, outages and periods of high demand; and help keep electricity costs down for Atlantic Canadians over the long term."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Over the past five years, Nova Scotia has made significant advances in modernizing our electricity system, and we owe it to ratepayers to keep looking ahead at what more can be done. If this review shows that regional collaboration will generate cost savings and value for Nova Scotians and improve reliability across all three provinces, then we would be very interested in new approaches."

The Honourable Tim Houston

Premier of Nova Scotia

"New Brunswick is the Maritimes' energy hub. From our leadership in nuclear energy to stronger electricity interties across the region, New Brunswick is well positioned to help build a cleaner, more affordable, reliable and resilient electricity system. Working together with our neighbours, New Brunswick will power Canada's energy future."

The Honourable Susan Holt

Premier of New Brunswick

"As provinces, we are stronger when we work together. This agreement brings the Maritime provinces together to strengthen regional electricity planning and build a more connected system that benefits everyone. For Prince Edward Island, it's about improving reliability, supporting economic growth and helping ensure Islanders have the secure energy system they deserve."

The Honourable Rob Lantz

Premier of Prince Edward Island

Quick Facts

Today, approximately 80 percent of all electricity generation in Canada is non-emitting.

Canada has the lowest residential electricity costs in the G7, the second-lowest industrial electricity costs in the G7 and the OECD, and the second-highest share of clean energy generation in the G7.

Approximately $3 trillion is spent globally every year on electricity grids, efficiency and electrification -- with clean energy deployment accounting for the majority of new additions to electricity generation. By 2030, renewables are set to contribute the highest share of global electricity generation, according to the International Energy Agency.

Associated links

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]