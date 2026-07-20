Construction begins on the Enbridge Sunrise Expansion Program

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada is taking the next step in building infrastructure that will strengthen our economy, secure energy sovereignty and ensure affordability for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced that construction has begun on the Sunrise Expansion Program in British Columbia, following the Government of Canada's approval in April 2026.

This $4-billion expansion of Enbridge's Westcoast natural gas pipeline will ensure British Columbia's growing energy needs are met by providing up to 300 million cubic feet per day of additional transportation capacity on the province's natural gas transmission system. This additional capacity ensures we can reliably power homes, schools and hospitals; support B.C.'s industrial and manufacturing sectors; and ensure natural gas supplies are available as LNG export facilities -- including Woodfibre LNG, the world's first net-zero facility -- begin operations.

The Sunrise Expansion Program marks another milestone in Canada's strategic push to get major infrastructure projects built to diversify our trade, create jobs and prosperity, and support national and energy security. The Expansion Program will add over $3 billion to Canada's GDP as we expand Canadian natural gas exports to Asian markets. It will also create 2,500 jobs, including for local Indigenous communities, and generate $700 million in tax revenue to fund local roads, hospitals and schools.

The project will also maximize Canadian industrial participation and use domestically produced materials, including 100 percent Canadian melted and poured steel supplied by InterPro Pipe + Steel from Saskatchewan. Commitments to buying and supplying Canadian in projects like this support manufacturing jobs and strengthen Canadian supply chains from coast to coast to coast.

This project builds on a strong foundation of Indigenous partnership. Last year, 38 Indigenous communities in British Columbia acquired a 12.5 percent ownership interest in Enbridge's Westcoast natural gas pipeline system, supported by the first-ever federal Indigenous Loan Guarantee.

The Sunrise Expansion Program underscores the Government of Canada's commitment to working in partnership with provinces, industry and Indigenous partners to efficiently and responsibly approve projects that turn our energy opportunities into economic realities. We are building a Canada where major projects move forward, new jobs are created, and energy is secure and affordable for everyone.

Quotes

"From approval to groundbreaking in just three months, the Sunrise Expansion Program shows how Canada is getting major projects built. This expansion will provide reliable natural gas for homes, hospitals, schools and B.C.'s growing low-carbon energy sector while creating thousands of well-paying careers and new, diverse international trade opportunities. This is how we strengthen Canadian energy security, support affordability and prove once again what being an energy superpower looks like."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Breaking ground on Enbridge's Sunrise expansion is a big step forward for our economy, for good local jobs and for Indigenous communities. Through our government's Look West strategy, we're building the kind of lasting prosperity that keeps our hospitals, schools and communities strong for generations to come."

The Honourable Ravi Kahlon

B.C Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth

"The Sunrise Expansion project demonstrates what's possible when First Nations, industry and government work together with a shared commitment to building a stronger future. For Lheidli T'enneh, meaningful partnerships are about more than economic opportunity -- they are about ensuring our Nation has a seat at the table in shaping projects that will benefit our people and region for generations to come. By working collaboratively, we can help build a reliable and secure energy future that supports growing communities, creates opportunities for First Nations participation and respects the lands and waters that have sustained for time immemorial. This is the kind of partnership that moves reconciliation from words to action while strengthening a shared future."

Chief Dolleen Logan

Lheidli T'enneh First Nation

"Today marks an important milestone as construction begins on the Sunrise Expansion Program. We appreciate the ongoing support of the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia to advance this critical natural gas infrastructure project. This project will strengthen energy security, support economic growth, create jobs and help to ensure Canadians have access to reliable, affordable energy for decades to come. We're proud to be working alongside Indigenous groups, local communities, contractors and labour across British Columbia as we move this project from approval to construction and deliver lasting benefits for Canadians."

Greg Ebel

CEO and President, Enbridge

"The Sunrise Expansion Program will be built in Canada, with Canadian steel. InterPro Pipe + Steel is proud to supply steel that is 100 percent melted and poured in Canada for this nation-building project. By choosing Canadian steel, we are supporting skilled workers, strengthening domestic supply chains and ensuring Canada's critical energy infrastructure is built with Canadian materials. This is how we create lasting jobs, resilient communities and long-term economic benefits across the country."

Doug Matthews

CEO, InterPro Pipe + Steel

Quick Facts

The Enbridge Westcoast Pipeline is a 2,900-kilometre natural gas transmission system in British Columbia, supplying gas to B.C., Alberta and the U.S. Pacific Northwest. The Expansion Program would add approximately 140 kilometres of new pipeline by constructing 11 pipeline looping segments, parallel to the existing line, and supplying additional natural gas compression and upgrades and modifications to existing facilities.

On July 2, 2025, Stonlasec8 Indigenous Alliance Limited Partnership, representing 38 Indigenous communities in British Columbia, acquired a 12.5 percent ownership interest in Enbridge's Westcoast natural gas pipeline system. This transaction was supported by the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, which issued a loan guarantee covering $400 million of a $736-million investment.

To date, more than $52 million has been spent by Enbridge on the hiring and procuring of services from Indigenous businesses for the Sunrise Expansion Program.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]