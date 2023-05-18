CORMIER-VILLAGE, NB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and Charles Thibodeau, President of the Centre culturel et sportif de Cormier-Village, announced a federal investment of more than $159,000 to modernize the Ecoparc de Cormier-Village.

Through this investment, the Ecoparc will reduce its ecological footprint by installing up to 70 solar photovoltaic panels. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 161% and greenhouse gas emissions by 13.7 tonnes annually.

The installation of the solar panels is expected to begin in May 2023.

The Ecoparc is a multipurpose facility that provides a place for community activities while also being a learning lab for energy conservation, water management, natural infrastructure and renewable energy technologies.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The Ecoparc de Cormier-Village is already a leader in environmental sustainability, and this investment will allow to take their ambitions even further. Our government will continue to support communities across New Brunswick as we build a more sustainable future."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The installation of solar panels at the Centre culturel et sportif de Cormier-Village is an innovative way for the community to provide power to the centre and it demonstrates how they are planning for the future. Our government is pleased to support important projects like these which build vibrant and sustainable communities."

The Honourable Réjean Savoie, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"With this investment, the Ecoparc de Cormier-Village will be able to pursue its mission to help society create a healthier and more sustainable environment while focusing its efforts on the harmonious integration of appropriate technologies and natural ecosystems."

Charles Thibodeau, President of the Centre culturel et sportif de Cormier-Village

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $159,600 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). UNI Financial Cooperation is contributing $24,900 and the Government of New Brunswick is contributing $15,000 .

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). UNI Financial Cooperation is contributing and the Government of is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

