OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support our natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $100,000 investment in an innovative travelling Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre on wheels to raise consumer awareness about electric vehicles (EVs) and help Canadians transition to a clean energy future.

The funding to Plug'n Drive, a not-for-profit organization and one of Canada's leading voices on the electrification of transportation, supports the launch of the Mobile EV Education Trailer (MEET), a mini-discovery centre on wheels for national EV education and outreach.

The MEET will provide access to test drives and raise EV awareness in communities by educating consumers about the economic and environmental benefits of driving an EV. Launched in October in Ottawa, the MEET will spend a few months in the IKEA Ottawa parking lot before travelling across Canada to reach communities that may not have been exposed to EVs as a transportation option.

Federal funding for this initiative is provided through Natural Resources Canada as part of its programming to raise zero-emission vehicle awareness and support Canadians with cutting-edge, interactive decision-making tools on the new and most-efficient vehicle technologies available.

This investment reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and supports its goal to reach 100 percent of passenger zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040.

The government has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers for EVs and natural gas and hydrogen refuelling stations, as well as research, development and demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. These investments will help ensure that Canadians can drive and reliably charge their vehicles across Canada.

The government is also making it more affordable for Canadian to buy electric vehicles by offering a purchase incentive of up to $5,000 and a full tax write-off for businesses purchasing zero-emission vehicles.

The government will continue to support innovative projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us reach our domestic and international climate targets.

Quotes

"Plug'n Drive is a great way to raise awareness about electric vehicles and help Canadians get to where they need to go with fewer emissions."

Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Plug'n Drive is thrilled to be working with NRCan and our other partners to bring our Mobile EV Education Trailer, or MEET, to Ottawa and cities and towns across Canada to help consumers learn, try and ultimately buy an EV. We know the move to EV is critical in the fight against climate change."

Cara Clairman

President and CEO, Plug'n Drive

