BURNABY, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is investing in building a stronger economy and lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment of $5.8 million to support made-in-Canada carbon management technologies. This includes $1.3 million to Svante to enhance testing capabilities by establishing new facilities, as well as $2 million to Anodyne Chemistries Inc. for the demonstration and scale-up of innovative industrial processes that produce valuable chemical commodities such as formate. Canada is also investing in Agora Energy Technologies Ltd. in Vancouver, B.C., which will receive $2.4 million to further develop CO 2 capture and utilization processes using impure flue gas.

Together, these projects will grow our energy industry, create good jobs in British Columbia and across Canada, reduce pollution and build a cleaner economy.

Projects like these support Canada's ambitions of becoming a clean energy superpower — demonstrating how energy innovation can enhance energy security and unlock the full potential of our workers, businesses and resources. We are moving quickly to advance our position as a global supplier of secure, reliable and low-carbon energy and natural resources.

Quote

"With these investments, Canada is moving quickly to become a global supplier of secure, reliable and low-carbon energy. By harnessing Canadian ingenuity, we're showing the world that energy innovation and climate action go hand in hand. This is how we protect the environment, grow our economy and deliver real opportunities for Canadians today and for generations to come."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We're transforming the narrative around carbon dioxide from a liability to a valuable asset. Converting CO 2 into chemicals offers a profitable and scalable pathway for companies to both reduce emissions and generate new revenue streams, proving that environmental responsibility and economic growth can go hand in hand."

Iain Evans

Chief Executive, Anodyne Chemistries Inc.

"This funding shows strong confidence in Svante and Canada's carbon management sector. It helps position the country as a CCUS leader, driving industrial decarbonization, cleantech exports and high-paying jobs."

Brett Henkel

Co-Founder and Senior Vice President, Svante Technologies Inc.

"On behalf of Agora Energy, I am deeply honoured by Natural Resources Canada for this generous support and for recognizing the transformative power of breakthrough innovations in shaping a sustainable future. This grant affirms the government's commitment to climate leadership and a decarbonized future that will define the next era of societal progress. Together, we are not only investing in clean innovation — we are building the infrastructure of a resilient, equitable and future-ready society."

Christina C. Gyenge

CEO Agora Energy Technologies

Quick Facts

As part of Budget 2021, the government is investing $319 million over seven years into research, development and demonstrations (RD&D) to advance the commercial viability of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. Natural Resources Canada is delivering on this commitment through the Energy Innovation Program (EIP). The EIP advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

over seven years into research, development and demonstrations (RD&D) to advance the commercial viability of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. Natural Resources Canada is delivering on this commitment through the Energy Innovation Program (EIP). The EIP advances clean energy technologies that will help maintain a competitive, reliable and affordable energy system while transitioning to a low-carbon economy. Projects announced today were funded under the EIP's Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage RD&D call for proposals. The call supports the research, development and demonstration of next-generation carbon capture and storage technologies that have the potential to significantly reduce the costs of capturing and storing carbon through three streams: Capture: To drive down the cost and enhance performance of capture technologies for different emission sources. Storage and Transportation: to characterize and develop safe, permanent subsurface CO 2 storage and technologies that support safe and efficient transportation of CO 2 and storage opportunities across Canada . Utilization: RD&D of CO 2 utilization technologies that reduce costs, energy use and carbon intensity while enabling large-scale, long-term CO 2 sequestration.

As referenced in Budget 2024, the federal government delivered a suite of major economic investment tax credits, representing $93 billion in incentives by 2034–2035, to create jobs and keep Canada on track to reduce pollution and reach net zero by 2050. This includes a Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Investment Tax Credit.

Related Products

Associated Links

