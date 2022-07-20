Canada invests in infrastructure to support community growth for Kingsclear First Nation

KINGSCLEAR FIRST NATION, NB, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Gabriel Atwin, Chief of Kingsclear First Nation, announced federal funding for further development of the Southside Subdivision in Kingsclear First Nation.

This funding will allow for Phase 5 of the Southside Subdivision to move forward. It will involve clearing a wooded area to continue the construction of Muwin Crescent and extending the existing municipal water, sanitary sewer, and roadway for the development of an additional 28 building lots. Once complete, this project will provide residents access to both reliable water and wastewater infrastructure and support further residential development in the community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.6 million in this project. Indigenous Services Canada is also providing funds to support project design and construction.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong communities. Through our Government's partnership with the Kingsclear First Nation, our investment in the Southside Subdivision project will support residential development and growth, and provide residents with dependable community water and wastewater infrastructure for years to come."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Good infrastructure supports healthy communities and strong economies. When communities have the infrastructure they need to grow, they can thrive and chart a course for the next generation. We are thrilled to support Kingsclear First Nation on the design and development of this subdivision and will continue to work in partnership with them in future projects that support the community's growth and prosperity."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Kingsclear First Nation has seen a great deal of forward progress over the past ten years. Investments in housing is critical to the overall health and wellness of our community. Infrastructure funding such as this allows us to focus our limited financial resources into housing investments and critical social programs that increase our resiliency and allow us to focus on continued development."

Gabriel Atwin, Chief of the Kingsclear First Nation

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $301 million towards more than 200 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards more than 200 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. Indigenous Services Canada has invested $120,000 for project design.

for project design. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

