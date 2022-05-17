SAINT JOHN, NB, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in renewable energy across the country and working with Indigenous partners to get major projects built.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced nearly $50 million for the Burchill Wind Limited partnership between Wolumseket, owned by Neqotkuk (also known as Tobique First Nation ), and Natural Forces Development to deploy renewable energy and grid modernization technologies to support clean energy to Saint John. Burchill Wind Limited also contributed to the project, bringing the total investments to nearly $95 million.

The Burchill Wind Energy Project will consist of 10 wind turbine generators, producing up to 42 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy coupled with a 10 MW/20 MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system. The project will support a greener grid in New Brunswick and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while supporting an equitable transition to an electrified economy.

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs) , which provides $922 million over four years for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while supporting Canada's ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 and Canada's commitment to achieve a 100% net-zero emitting electricity system by 2035.

Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. In Budget 2022 , Canada committed to investing an additional $600 million over five years to continue to support renewable electricity and grid modernization projects.

"Today's investment in the Burchill Wind Energy Project in New Brunswick contributes to our target of a net-zero emitting electricity system by 2035. This project's renewable energy generation, paired with effective storage, is an example of the technology that is creating a greener, more connected electrical grid while enhancing our energy security."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"This investment will transform the energy landscape in Saint John–Rothesay. With partners like Natural Forces and Saint John Energy, we are setting the tone for what green energy development will look like across the Maritimes."

Wayne Long

Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay



"This partnership is a great example of how government, industry and Indigenous communities can work together for mutual benefit. The people of Neqotkuk are pleased to expand our renewable energy portfolio and proud to produce green renewable energy to the city of Saint John."

Chief Ross Perley

Tobique First Nation



"True partnerships bring the strength of each partner to the benefit of all. The support of the Canadian government has directly led to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, true community ownership of renewable assets and low-cost power for the City of Saint John. Natural Forces is proud to be part of this partnership that is helping address the climate crisis we are currently facing."

Robert Apold

Natural Forces

