Canada invests in improving public transit amenities at Brentwood Town Centre Station

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public transit infrastructure is crucial to economic growth, reducing air pollution, and creating inclusive communities where everyone has access to public services and job opportunities.

Today, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced funding for upgrades to TransLink's Brentwood Town Centre Station on the Millennium Line.

The project involves adding Passenger Information Displays, CCTV cameras, two new escalators, a commercial retail unit and improvements to the lighting and PA system. The station's north stairs will also be enclosed and rehabilitated, the mezzanine resurfaced, and canopies added to the mezzanine to better protect passengers from the weather.

This work is part of Phase Two of the Mayors' Council 10-Year Vision for transit improvements in Metro Vancouver and is expected to begin in late 2020. Once complete, it will increase the station's capacity and accessibility while providing new amenities to significantly improve the customer experience.

The Government of Canada is contributing $6,160,000 to this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The remaining costs will be funded by British Columbia and TransLink.

"This extensive work to make Brentwood Town Centre Station more accessible, convenient and comfortable will make it even easier for Burnaby residents to take public transit. By investing in projects like these, we are helping keep people mobile and reduce the number of vehicles on the road for a more sustainable future."

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Last year, there were more than one million boardings at Brentwood Town Centre Station, making it one of the busiest stations on the Millennium Line. With ridership continuing to grow at unprecedented levels, these investments ensure that we can provide our customers with a better experience when travelling through a major hub to get to their homes, businesses and community centres."

Kevin Desmond, Chief Executive Officer of Translink

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

