Canada Invests in Hybrid Forest Harvesting Trucks

The Government of Canada supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Today, as part of #EVWeekinCanada, Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $1.7-million investment in FPInnovations to develop and demonstrate hybrid diesel-electric forestry harvesting trucks and help green transportation in Canada's forestry sector.

FPInnovations will retrofit two conventional forestry tractor-trailers into electric-hybrid tractor-trailers. This will be achieved by equipping two forestry trailers with electric drive axles that will assist the diesel-powered trucks, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and improved traction over challenging terrain.

The hybrid semi-trailer prototypes will be driven in real-world conditions in the provinces of British Columbia and Quebec, including over steep slopes, long distances and difficult road conditions, to evaluate the proposed configurations.

Transportation costs make up more than 50 percent of forestry production costs in Canada, with 30 percent of those being from fuel. Favouring hybrid solutions as opposed to diesel equipment will reduce GHG and fuel usage, making Canada's forest sector more competitive. Simulations have demonstrated that fuel consumption can be reduced by up to 15 percent, which represents a reduction of about 40 tonnes of GHG per truck per year.

British Columbia's Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, TYCROP Trailers, Deloupe, LTS Marine, Arrow Transportation Systems, Boisaco, Dana TM4, Grayson Thermal Systems, Hendrickson, Mack Ste-Foy, Meritor, Michelin, PMG Technologies, Promark Electronics, and Star Express are also contributing to this initiative, bringing the total project investment to over $2.4 million.

The project is funded through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada's energy, mining and forest sectors. The program is a $155-million investment fund that helps advance emerging clean technologies toward commercial readiness so that natural resource operations can further reduce their environmental impacts while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.

The government of Canada supports clean technologies that will get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Driving clean growth, increasing competitiveness and reducing pollution. This is how we get to net-zero emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Reducing vehicle emissions from across economic sectors is vital to the success of Canada's efforts to combat climate change. I am proud that a long-standing research institute located in the heart of Lac-Saint-Louis is playing a key role, with the help of local engineering talent, in designing solutions to reducing diesel emissions in Canada's forest-products sector."

Francis Scarpaleggia

Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, Quebec



"FPInnovations is committed to developing technologies that increase the competitiveness of our forest industry, and that means creating solutions to our challenges that are good for business and the environment. The hybrid tractor-trailer project is a good example of that, and we're grateful for the Government of Canada's support and that of our partners."

Stéphane Renou

President and CEO, FPInnovations



