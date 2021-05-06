MONCTON, NB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments to lower fuel consumption in the freight sector, which makes up 10 percent of Canada's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, help businesses save money and increase their competitiveness while lowering their emissions. The Government of Canada is investing in initiatives that build a low-emissions future and ensures healthier, sustainable communities for future generations.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a combined investment of over $200,000 to help three New Brunswick transport companies lower their fuel costs and reduce GHG emissions from their heavy-duty vehicle fleets.

Over $7,000 was provided to Professional Carriers Inc. to complete a fleet energy assessment of 48 vehicles, which outlined the fuel saving retrofits options available to green their operation, while Shoreland Transport Inc. received $100,000 and Day & Ross Inc. $94,000 to implement recommendations from their assessments.

Together, the companies have made energy efficiency retrofits to over 200 vehicles and provided fuel-efficient training for more than 320 drivers. These collective measures will help save an estimated 1,200 tonnes of GHG emissions annually while making the companies more competitive through fuel savings.

Federal funding for these projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Freight Assessment Program, which is investing $3.4 million to help companies make data-driven investment decisions to reduce their emissions and fuel costs.

The government continues to support smarter energy initiatives that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Lowering the emissions from Canada's transportation sector is a key part of Canada's efforts to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.



"Lowering our emissions increases our competitiveness. Increasing our competitiveness creates more jobs. Projects like this are how we will get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Building a stronger, cleaner transportation system is an investment that will that will pay off — delivering economic and environmental benefits for decades to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour

"Shoreland Transport is committed to using the latest innovations and resources to reduce emissions and improve the efficiency of our fleet. This funding enabled us to make investments in our equipment and training to help our team lessen our environmental impact while maintaining high standards of service."

Joel Richardson

Vice President, Public Relations, Cooke Inc. / For Shoreland Transport Inc.

"As an organization, we're proud to adopt cutting-edge technologies that reduce our environmental impact, and we're very appreciative of our partnership with Natural Resources Canada. Their funding has enabled us to explore new possibilities for sustainable transportation solutions and make real changes that will contribute to a healthier planet. This initiative is part of our long-term plan to reduce our CO 2 emissions, which includes our investment in electric vehicles and solar solutions for our facilities."

Bill Doherty

CEO, Day & Ross

