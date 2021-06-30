OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a clean energy future, creating good jobs and supporting workers in the natural resource sectors. This includes new job opportunities for youth, providing them with a strong foundation for their future.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced over $44 million to create green jobs and training opportunities for youth aged 15 to 30 in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and other related fields in the energy, forestry, mining, earth sciences and clean technology sectors.

Organizations will provide 1,500 green job placements for youth to gain valuable on-the-job experience and explore careers in the natural resource sectors. Green jobs are now available through 11 delivery organizations:

Environmental Careers Organization (ECO) Canada

BioTalent Canada

United Nations Association in Canada

Electricity Human Resources Canada

Project Learning Tree Canada

Clean Foundation

Colleges and Institutes Canada

Mining Industry Human Resources Council

Relay Education

Indigenous Clean Energy

First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute

The green jobs placements are funded by Natural Resources Canada's Science and Technology Internship Program (STIP), part of the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) to increase the employability skills of young Canadians and invest in building a diverse and inclusive workforce in the natural resource sectors. Creating green jobs ensures that Canada's natural resource sectors remain a source of opportunity and prosperity as we build a low-carbon future.

Visit the Natural Resources Canada STIP page to find out how to apply.

Quotes

"The enthusiasm, hard work and vision of youth are shaping Canada's future. They're looking for green jobs and green internships, so we're providing them with the opportunities to build our low-emissions energy future. Youth — above all — will get us to net-zero."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"As we shape the future of our country, it is essential that tomorrow's workforce reflect Canada's diversity. Providing youth with equal opportunities is crucial to building a more equitable society. The Science and Technology Internship Program ensures that the natural resources sector can offer equal opportunities and will give many young Canadians the experience they need to pursue their passions and follow their dreams."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger

Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

"By taking bold action and thinking outside of the box, our government is setting up young Canadians for success and ensuring an inclusive recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The STIP program is a great example of how government can work with community organizations to break down barriers to employment and create long-lasting change in the lives of young people. When we make skills-building and job opportunities available to young Canadians, we all succeed."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"Our experience in managing work placement funding programs has resulted in many success stories and helped young workers break into the sector. We're pleased to be working with Natural Resources Canada again to help youth overcome barriers to employment and provide employers with an incentive to hire new practitioners and provide skill-building opportunities. This program is a win-win for all and will greatly contribute to the economic recovery of the natural resource sectors."

Kevin Nilsen

President and CEO, ECO Canada

"The support for youth green job placements is timely as we look at our world right now and at our collective circumstances globally affected by COVID-19, climate change and socio-economic disparities. It is evident that Indigenous worldviews are needed at the forefront of an environmental transformation that will help ensure a brighter future for us all."

Ricky-Lee Watts

Youth Program Manager, Indigenous Clean Energy

"We are incredibly proud to support young Canadians through our Career Launcher program. Colleges and Institutes ensure that all Canadians are equipped to adapt to the requirements of a green economy with an eye to the future. Providing paid experiences to students and graduates is now more important than ever, which is why we remain committed to giving both youth and natural resources employers access to opportunities that will contribute to their professional success as well as Canada's economic recovery."

Denise Amyot

President and CEO, Colleges and Institutes Canada

"Youth play an important role in shaping the future of Canada's green economy. Project Learning Tree (PLT) Canada is committed to building a diverse and resilient workforce by supporting green internships in the forest sector. Thanks to this funding, a diversity of young adults in PLT Canada's network will be contributing to finding solutions to sustainability challenges, such as climate change, forest restoration and sustainable management, resilient communities and more."

Kathy Abusow

President and CEO, Project Learning Tree Canada

Quick facts



STIP – Green Jobs provides wage subsidies to eligible employers across Canada to hire and mentor youth in the natural resource sectors, including in energy, forestry, mining and earth sciences.

to hire and mentor youth in the natural resource sectors, including in energy, forestry, mining and earth sciences. YESS is a horizontal initiative involving 12 federal departments and agencies, including Natural Resources Canada, that supports youth in gaining the skills, work experience and abilities they need to make a successful transition into the labour market.

Since 2017, STIP – Green Jobs created 2,300 STEM green jobs for youth in the natural resource sectors across Canada , incorporating many priorities of the modernized YESS initiative and achieving results.

