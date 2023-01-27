WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, and Bobbette Shoffner, Executive Director, Mount Carmel Clinic, announced more than $3.3 million in federal funding to retrofit Winnipeg's Mount Carmel Clinic.

The Mount Carmel Clinic is a long-standing health clinic located in the heart of Winnipeg, providing a range of social and health services to strengthen lifelong health and wellness of Winnipeggers. It has equally served as a welcoming space for all residents. Its expansion will enable the clinic to further serve the people of Winnipeg in a more modern and sustainable facility.

Funding will support the retrofit of the Mount Carmel Clinic into a community health and wellness hub as part of the larger Mount Carmel Clinic Campus. The new, trauma-informed and culturally safe space will provide supportive health services to marginalized populations, including people experiencing homelessness, and offer designated spaces such as fitness and Indigenous spaces for at-risk persons.

In addition, the facility will undergo energy efficiency upgrades to achieve near net-zero energy use for heating and cooling. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 88.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 44.6 tonnes annually.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program promotes the use of innovative, clean solutions to help Canada adapt to a greener, low-carbon economy. The new energy-efficient Mount Carmel Clinic will serve as a community wellness hub for Winnipeg residents to access essential health services and resources. We will continue collaborating with our partners to foster healthier, more sustainable communities."

Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Mount Carmel Clinic is deeply grateful for the partnership with the Government of Canada through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program. With the growing need in communities for safe and inclusive spaces, this funding will enable Mount Carmel Clinic to grow both the Wiisocotatiwin - Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Program and Sage House Program. Our Elder led teachings acknowledge and respect the relationship with Mother Earth.

By investing in sustainable infrastructure, the Government of Canada is increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Mount Carmel Clinic community members while keeping in mind the needs of future generations. The retrofitting of the building and creation of a new space will enable our community to come together in a good way and access a trauma informed environment and culturally safe services, as we walk alongside them on their healing journeys"

Bobbette Shoffner, Executive Director, Mount Carmel Clinic

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3,340,000 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. Other contributors invested $900,000 towards this project.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. Other contributors invested towards this project. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply online through the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until at . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

to until at . Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

