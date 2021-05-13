SAINT JOHN, NB, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency helps businesses save money and stay competitive while contributing to a cleaner environment. The Government of Canada is investing in initiatives that will lead to a clean energy future and provide a healthier planet for future generations.

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $469,973 to Service New Brunswick's Energy Management branch to support the implementation of a government-wide energy management and reporting system. Service New Brunswick is also contributing $15,000, bringing the total project value to $484,973.

The investments will support the Government of New Brunswick's Climate Change Action Plan and will put in place energy benchmarking, labelling and disclosure in over 500 buildings owned by the province of New Brunswick. The project will increase awareness on the benefits of improved energy performance and ensure accountability for energy consumption while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs. The initiative will also play a role in promoting Canada's energy efficiency objectives and improve our overall energy performance.

Federal funding for this project was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure – Energy Efficient Buildings Program, which aims to accelerate high-efficiency homes and buildings in Canada.

The Government of Canada supports green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's institutional buildings is a key part of our efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris targets. This investment in Service New Brunswick is bringing us closer to our low-emissions energy future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources



"Energy efficiency is a key in building Canada's zero-emission future. We are proud to partner with Service New Brunswick to help them make Government of New Brunswick buildings more energy-efficient, save money and energy and reduce their environmental footprint."

Wayne Long

Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay

"You can't manage what you can't measure. SNB, through its Energy Management Branch, is contributing to the province's Climate Change Action Plan by providing an energy management reporting system. This is the first critical step in managing a building's energy performance. SNB will continue to support the province as it leads by example through monitoring energy use in its buildings, including schools and hospitals as well as government offices, and by taking action to conserve energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from government buildings."

The Honourable Mary E. Wilson

Minister of Service New Brunswick

Related Information



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

