Canada Invests in Energy Efficiency Improvements in Quebec

LACHUTE, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Industrial energy efficiency strengthens competitiveness, lowers costs, maximizes profits and promotes a more-sustainable environment. Promoting energy-efficient practices is a key component of Canada's approach to transitioning to a clean energy future.

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an $80,000 investment for Cascades Inc. to integrate an energy management information system (EMIS) that aims to reduce energy use and costs by five percent at two of its Quebec facilities.

With funding from Natural Resources Canada's Energy Efficiency for Industry Program and supported by the Canadian Industry Partnership for Energy Conservation (CIPEC), the EMIS will enable Cascades to better plan, track and improve its overall energy performance at its Quebec facilities in Lachute and Candiac, which produce a range of paper products.

CIPEC, which includes more than 2,300 facilities representing 20 industrial sectors and over 50 trade associations, is an award-winning partnership between the Government of Canada and Canadian industry. It advances industrial energy efficiency by promoting the uptake of energy management systems, best practices and technologies.

Quotes

"We are working with industry to create a more prosperous, competitive and sustainable Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to energy efficiency, and we will continue to work with organizations across the country to reduce energy use and costs and advance our clean energy future."

Stéphane Lauzon

Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation

"The energy management information systems that we were able to implement with the support of Natural Resources Canada are based on Cascades' more than 20 years of experience in the energy efficiency field. The EMIS integrate ISO 50 001 and "Energy Star – Energy Management" best practices, which are recognized by industry leaders. Continuously monitoring our energy performance is a key component to achieving the targets identified in the Cascades Sustainable Development Plan."

Fabien Demougeot

Cascades Energy Director

Associated Links

Canadian Industry Partnership for Energy Conservation (CIPEC)

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)http://www.nrcan.gc.ca/media

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca; Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Cascades, 819-363-5164, hugo_damours@cascades.com

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

