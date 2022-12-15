WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Homes and buildings across Canada are where we work, live and play. But they are also Canada's third-largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Decarbonizing Canada's buildings is critical to combating climate change and achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada, announced an investment of $160,200 for the Manitoba government to advance an energy-efficient retrofit in Winnipeg. The project will support the Province of Manitoba to undertake a front-end engineering design study of a deep energy retrofit of Gordon Bell High School , located in downtown Winnipeg, to evaluate cost-effective pathways.

Federal funding is being provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure – Energy Efficient Buildings Program . This program supports improvements to the design, renovation and construction of our homes and buildings.

The government is advancing the development and implementation of building codes for existing buildings and new net-zero-energy–ready buildings through research, development and demonstration projects in Winnipeg and across the country.

Programs such as this one have contributed to the objectives of the upcoming Canada Green Buildings Strategy. Minister Wilkinson launched consultations on the Strategy on August 17, 2022, which will seek to accelerate deep energy retrofits, transform space and water heating, and build net-zero and climate-resilient buildings from the start. Canadians can have their say in the drafting of the Strategy here .

"Canada is pleased to support energy-efficient practices that will help to build cleaner communities. Today's investment in Winnipeg will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase comfort, and help the city save money, all while contributing to the fight against climate change. With buildings representing 18% of Canada's emissions, initiatives like this are an important part of our plan to reach netzero by 2050."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Schools educate students on how we can better protect our environment, so it only makes sense that we reduce energy consumption in schools to help address greenhouse gas emissions. We are committed to using energy-efficient design in new construction and upgrades to Manitoba schools and appreciate the support from the federal government at Gordon Bell High School."

The Honourable Wayne Ewasko

Minister of Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning

Buildings and homes contribute approximately 18 percent of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions.

greenhouse gas emissions. The $48.4-million Energy Efficient Buildings Program is part of the $180-billion Investing in Canada Plan, supporting the reduction of buildings emissions nationally.

Energy Efficient Buildings Program is part of the Investing in Plan, supporting the reduction of buildings emissions nationally. The Canada Green Buildings Strategy will seek to mobilize national action to reduce emissions by 37 percent from 2005 by 2030 and to create a net-zero-emissions buildings sector by 2050. The Strategy will focus on increasing the rate of building retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero from the start, and on transforming space and water heating. It will be backed by $150 million , as committed to in Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan .

