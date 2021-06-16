NORTH SYDNEY, NS, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency helps businesses save money, increases their competitiveness and contribute to a cleaner environment. The Government of Canada is investing in a clean energy future to provide a healthier planet for future generations.

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of more than $19,000 that will reduce costs and improve energy efficiency for a North Sydney packaging firm.

The investment in Copol International Ltd.'s energy management information system (EMIS) is part of the government's efforts to build a low-carbon energy future.

Together, with contributions provided by Copol International Ltd. and Efficiency Nova Scotia, the total project investment is nearly $50,000.

Founded in 1992, Copol International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of cast polypropylene film, which is a versatile product that is used in traditional and non-packaging applications, from freezer to microwave film requiring cold and impact properties to bakery film for superior aesthetic packaging that provides product safety and security. It is also used for lamination, tapes and labels.

Federal funding is provided by the Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which offers financial assistance to help fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's industrial sector is a key part of our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



"Improvements in energy efficiency are our 'hidden fuel' — and take us a long way toward exceeding our climate goals. With today's announcement we are lowering emissions and supporting businesses on the path to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"This project is part of a national plan that will bring us one step closer to our net-zero emissions goal. By investing in energy management systems to help the industrial sector achieve a low-carbon energy future, we are actively working toward our climate commitments."

Jaime Battiste

Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria

"We are grateful for the support of Natural Resources Canada, which has allowed us to install the tools needed to control and reduce our energy usage."

Denis Lanoë

VP Operations and General Manager, Copol International Ltd.

