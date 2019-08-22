Canada Invests in Electric Vehicle Technology in Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's climate plan is working for our planet, and it is working for Canadians. Zero-emission vehicles will play a key role in our clean energy future. As families continue to make greener choices, Canada is delivering more options for them to drive where they need to go, while reducing pollution.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced investments totalling almost $2 million for Mogile Technologies Inc., a Quebec-based company, to develop two innovative electric vehicle infrastructure solutions in Quebec.

The first project, with an investment of $1.136 million, will test new technology — compatible with multiple electric vehicle charging networks — designed to reduce peak period demand on the power grid. It will also allow utilities to dynamically adjust power output and pricing at charging stations based on predicted load use.

The second project, with an investment of $861,000, will develop a single account for electric vehicle drivers to pay for the use of any charging station, making payment easier for drivers while improving the business model for charging infrastructure operators.

Funded through the Green Infrastructure Program, these projects will provide data for future clean energy projects throughout Canada, helping to create jobs and reduce pollution.

Canada's climate plan includes measures to protect the environment and leave a healthier planet for future generations, including actions to protect our oceans, phase out coal-fired electricity, invest in renewables and public transit and reduce plastic pollution. Zero-emission vehicles are a key part of Canada's plan to combat climate change while growing the economy.

"Getting more electric vehicles on the road is a practical and effective way for Canadians to reduce pollution and fight climate change. The Government of Canada will continue to invest in the infrastructure needed to give drivers easy, fast-charging options for low-emission vehicles, giving Canadians cleaner options when they drive."

"To get more Canadians on the roads in electric vehicles right now, we have to simplify the charging experience. To make these choices ubiquitous in the future, we need to build an infrastructure that optimizes available energy resources. With our ChargeHub Passport payment solution and our ChargeHub Central infrastructure management system, we will do just that."

