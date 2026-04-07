OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - As youth across Canada are working toward their future, the Government of Canada is supporting their next steps by building more pathways to rewarding careers and skills development.

Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, announced $30 million to create 900 employment and skills training opportunities over two years for youth across the country in the natural resource sectors, including energy, forestry, mining, earth sciences and clean technology.

Through the Science and Technology Internship Program (STIP) – Green Jobs, employers can apply for funding to hire, train and mentor youth aged 15 to 30 for up to 12 months. These jobs provide hands-on experience to help young Canadians develop marketable skills and support Canada's clean economy. Since 2017, STIP – Green Jobs has created more than 6,000 jobs and skills training opportunities for young people in all provinces and territories. On average, about 80 percent of youth found full-time employment after participating in the program.

The STIP – Green Jobs program is part of the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which supports young Canadians in successfully transitioning into the labour market.

Visit Natural Resources Canada's STIP – Green Jobs page to find out how to apply to be an employer or an intern.

Quotes

"Canada's climate competitiveness depends on our youth. At the same time, young Canadians deserve good jobs that help them gain marketable skills. Through the Science and Technology Internship Program – Green Jobs, we are doing both: helping young Canadians gain hands-on experience in the natural resources sector while building the skills needed for the future low-carbon economy."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's economic future depends on youth. That's why we are taking steps to ensure that every young person has access to meaningful job opportunities and the support they need to thrive. Programs like STIP – Green Jobs connect youth with meaningful work experiences while supporting employers in building an inclusive, skilled and diverse workforce that reflects the needs of our country. This will empower the next generation with opportunities that will shape their futures and benefit our communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families

Quick facts

Related Products

Quick links

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]