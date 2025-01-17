Canada Invests in Climate Change Adaptation to Keep Communities Safe in Atlantic Canada

SACKVILLE, NB, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Across the country, the impacts of climate change are becoming more severe and more frequent with extreme events like floods, wildfires and heatwaves on the rise. Gradual changes, like thawing permafrost in the north and rising sea levels in coastal regions, are also affecting the safety of our communities and quality of life. Acting now will help improve long-term resilience and reduce costs associated with the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in Canada, including higher grocery prices, insurance premiums and local taxes to cover the costs of disaster recovery and damage.

To protect our communities from the worst economic and environmental impacts of climate change, we must continue to prepare for the changes that are coming by investing in community resilience. This will not only support the safety of Canadians but also reinforce the ability of communities to recover from extreme weather events.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, along with the Honourable Dominic Leblanc, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, the Honourable Joanne Thompson and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, announced over $8.8 million in funding for nine projects in Atlantic Canada under Natural Resources Canada's Climate Change Adaptation Program (CCAP) and Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities (CRCC) Program.

These projects will aim to support regions and sectors in Atlantic Canada in adapting to a changing climate. The projects will focus on developing and improving strategies, tools and resources; strengthening the knowledge and skills of practitioners; and implementing innovative adaptation actions to address climate change risks and adaptation gaps.

The funding announced today comes from a total investment of $39.5 million, announced on November 14, 2024, through the CCAP and the CRCC Program to reduce climate change risks and build more-resilient communities across the country in support of the National Adaptation Strategy (NAS).

The steps we take now will protect our communities, our livelihoods, our environment and our economy. We are actively investing in climate change adaptation to proactively support community-led resilience and adaptation projects. It is essential, now more than ever, that we come together to help communities stay strong in the face of current and future change.

Quotes

"The impacts associated with climate change — including intense wildfires, devastating floods, stronger tropical storms and hurricanes, and permafrost thaw in the north — are being felt environmentally and economically in every single region of Canada. That is why this federal government is acting now to help our communities and our economy prepare for and protect against the threat of climate change. Today's announcement of nine projects in Atlantic Canada supports vital, community-based work to keep people safe now and into the future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"In recent years, southeastern New Brunswick has felt the impacts of extreme weather in more ways than one. The devastation it has left in its wake highlights the importance of climate adaptation — making sure our communities and critical infrastructure are prepared to withstand more frequent and more severe extreme weather events. The good news is: that's exactly what the money we're investing today will go toward."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour

"The data collected from these projects will play a crucial role in developing flexible adaptation methods to help communities in Atlantic Canada build more resilience in a changing climate. By working together and sharing knowledge about climate change, we can better understand the changes we are seeing and how we can build healthy communities for generations to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"The effects of climate change are being felt across the Atlantic region and in communities across Newfoundland and Labrador. This federal government knows that we need to act now to find ways to lessen the impact of climate emergencies so Canadians don't have to face the costs of devastating consequences. The projects announced today will make sure we are prepared with the skills and the data analysis needed to weather the storm."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Islanders have felt the devastating impacts of climate change, and we recognize the cost of not taking action. We need to prepare for the future and the reality of what we're facing, and these vitally important investments are helping us do just that."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"We are pleased to enter into this cost-shared climate change adaptation agreement with the federal government as we work together to achieve our collective climate change goals. As extreme weather events, precipitation and rising sea levels continue in Newfoundland and Labrador, we need to be prepared. This agreement will help equip our communities by providing a tool to adapt to the coastal impacts of climate change."

The Honourable Lisa Dempster

Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Work is beginning on shoreline management plans for three areas in Prince Edward Island thanks in part to this funding. Shoreline management plans are needed because we must make evidence-based decisions on our changing coastline that are in the best interest of the province as a whole. This foundational work will help us adapt and prepare for our changing coastlines in the best interest of future generations."

The Honourable Gilles Arsenault

Prince Edward Island Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

"Nova Scotia is a national leader in addressing climate change and has done so with a focus on affordability. Our goal is to make Nova Scotia a clean energy powerhouse so we can create jobs and economic opportunities for Nova Scotians. Good paying, green jobs will help make life more affordable for Nova Scotians, which is made possible by our strategies: Nova Scotia's Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia's Climate Plan for Clean Growth and The Future of Nova Scotia's Coastline: A Plan to Protect People, Homes and Nature from Climate Change."

The Honourable Timothy Halman

Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Adapting our coastal landscapes through nature-based solutions, knowledge sharing and capacity building is necessary to ensure they are resilient as our climate changes. This collaborative work will bring together diverse organizations and communities to advance local capacity to plan for the future of our parks, so they continue to be a haven for Nova Scotians and nature."

Scott Skinner

President and CEO, Clean Nova Scotia Foundation

"We are proud to expand our ongoing work in Atlantic coastal regions to strengthen resilience against climate impacts. This project advances inclusive, community-led adaptation and risk reduction, supporting local communities to proactively manage the risks they face. Together with Natural Resources Canada, we are committed to creating lasting, positive change and supporting communities to be better prepared for tomorrow's challenges."

Bill Lawlor

Vice-president, Atlantic Canada, Canadian Red Cross

"As a regional climate services organization serving the Atlantic region, CLIMAtlantic is delighted to receive funding from Natural Resources Canada for two of our projects. This funding will enable us to address two critical needs in the region: capacity building within the workforce and risk reduction that supports well-being. Our work in the region would not be possible without our partners and collaborators. These projects allow many organizations and communities to work and innovate together to tackle challenges in the region."

Sabine Dietz

Executive Director, CLIMAtlantic Inc.

"Coastal communities in Atlantic Canada are facing increasing climate impacts, including storm surges, windstorms, coastal erosion and rising sea levels. AIM Network, a not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to building skills in Atlantic Canadian municipalities for long-term service and infrastructure planning. Through this project, we will empower regional municipal groups in the four Atlantic Provinces to improve coastal climate resilience, particularly for vulnerable populations. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with NRCan and our team of non-profit, industry and academic professionals on this vital initiative."

Matt Delorme

Executive Director, Atlantic Infrastructure Management (AIM) Network

Quick Facts

Every $1 spent on climate change adaptation measures saves up to $15 in terms of the long-term costs involved in mitigating climate change impacts and extreme weather events.

spent on climate change adaptation measures saves up to in terms of the long-term costs involved in mitigating climate change impacts and extreme weather events. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $6.5 billion in adaptation efforts, including $2.1 billion since fall 2022 to implement the NAS and other adaptation-related activities.

has invested more than in adaptation efforts, including since fall 2022 to implement the NAS and other adaptation-related activities. The CCAP will help Canada's regions and sectors to adapt to a changing climate. More specifically, the CCAP aims to: support decision-makers in identifying and implementing adaptation actions; enhance adaptation knowledge and skills among Canada's workforce; and increase access to climate change adaptation tools and resources

regions and sectors to adapt to a changing climate. More specifically, the CCAP aims to: The CRCC Program supports regional-scale pilot projects on Canada's three marine coasts —Atlantic, Pacific and North — and in the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence region. The program aims to enhance the climate resilience of coastal communities and businesses and to accelerate adaptation to reduce climate change risks and coordinate innovative actions.

three marine coasts —Atlantic, Pacific and North — and in the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence region. The program aims to enhance the climate resilience of coastal communities and businesses and to accelerate adaptation to reduce climate change risks and coordinate innovative actions. The NAS provides a whole-of-society plan focused on protecting Canadian lives and building more-resilient and prosperous communities. Canada released its first NAS on June 27, 2023 . Achieving the objectives of the NAS requires whole-of-society action. The Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and the private sector to develop innovative technical, financial and operational solutions that will support adaptation action by communities across the economy.

Related Products

Associated Links

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]