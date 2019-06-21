Canada Invests in Climate Change Adaptation in the Prairies

WINNIPEG, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians want to be ready to tackle the challenges of a changing climate in order to build a better future. This is why the government is investing in adaptation, while creating good jobs and growing the economy.

Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced support of $478,000 to the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) through Natural Resources Canada's Climate Change Adaptation Program.

Through its Prairie Regional Adaptation Collaborative project, the IISD will strengthen regional knowledge and capacity to adapt to a changing climate in the region. This will be achieved by strengthening regional partnerships, sharing best practices and providing decision-makers with the knowledge, tools and resources needed to integrate climate change adaptation into planning, policy and operations.

The IISD is an independent think tank championing sustainable solutions to 21st century problems, with the goal of promoting human development and environmental sustainability.

Today's announcement is part of the government's plan to cut pollution, grow the economy and build healthier communities for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Adapting to climate change does not mean accepting climate change. It means reducing the negative effects of those changes while seizing new opportunities. That is why our government is proud to support the International Institute for Sustainable Development as it works to find local solutions that will help build the economy we want while protecting the environment we cherish."

Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre

"Climate change doesn't stop at provincial borders. Our responses shouldn't either. The Prairies Regional Adaptation Collaborative, which is a cost-shared initiative of Natural Resources Canada and the governments of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, will ensure that those leading efforts to adapt to the impacts of climate change are able to share ideas and collaborate to save money, protect health and preserve our quality of life."

Jane McDonald

Interim Chief Executive Officer, International Institute for Sustainable Development

