DISTRICT OF SUMMERLAND, BC, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to innovation and to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment will be more important than ever as we begin to reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $380,000 investment to help the Corporation District of the Summerland build 22 electric vehicle (EV) chargers as part of the government's commitment to realizing a low-carbon future.

The six electric vehicle fast chargers and 16 level 2 EV chargers will be located at various public sites, including the city's commercial businesses and its Tourist Information Centre. The first site is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.

The federal funding, which is provided through the Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI) and the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, is in addition to the $150,000 the Government of British Columbia is investing in the project.

This investment supports commitments from the federal government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and the provincial government to reduce emissions by 80 percent by 2050. It also supports the government's goal to reach its ambitious target of 100 percent of zero-emission passenger vehicle sales by 2040.

To reach this target, the Government of Canada has provided over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers for electric vehicles, as well as establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. This investment also includes EV charging in more localized areas, such as apartment buildings, public places and workplaces.

The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada, as well as where they live, work and play. Support is also given for the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards.

"We are providing greener options for Canadians to drive where they want to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Through CleanBC, we're working to make it more convenient for British Columbians to switch to an electric vehicle, reduce pollution and save on fuel costs. These investments in new, public fast-charging stations in Summerland will make it easier for drivers to charge up, putting B.C. on the road to a clean energy future."

Bruce Ralston

Provincial Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

"Early in 2020, the District finalized its Community Energy and Emissions Reduction Plan. This document provides a framework for our climate action work and demonstrates our commitment to reducing net emissions. The news of this funding award fully supports the expansion of our EV-charging network and will benefit both locals and visitors."

Toni Boot

Mayor, District of Summerland

