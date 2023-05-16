VILLAGE OF CHASE, BC, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced a federal investment of $198,946 to support four active transportation planning projects for Indigenous communities in British Columbia.

In the Village of Chase and the City of Salmon Arm, funding will enable the completion of three projects which will advance the West Bay Connector Trail plan. The active transportation planning projects will help carry out archeological, and environmental assessments, as well as conduct a site survey, terrain mapping, engineering design, and other design elements. The plan is a joint initiative between Adams Lake Indian Band, Neskonlith Band, Little Shuswap Lake Band, and the City of Salmon Arm to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, better connect local Indigenous communities and city residents to the Shuswap trail system, and protect sensitive environmental and cultural sites in the area.

The federal investment will also support the creation of an Active Transportation Plan for Bonaparte First Nation to address safety concerns, improve connectivity, and reduce reliance on vehicular transportation.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Our government is committed to building better connected communities. Investing in active transportation infrastructure is essential to this aim. The planning projects announced today will provide the data necessary to create safer active transportation routes within Indigenous communities in British Columbia, this in turn will encourage residents to choose active travel and connect them with essential services."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Adams Lake appreciates the funding from the Active Transportation Fund. It helps us build a safe community for Adams Lake Band members to bike, walk, commute around Shuswap Lake and Salmon Arm Area while maintaining a connection to Secwepemcúl̓ecw. We look forward to our partnership building stronger, sustainable and safer communities together. Our regional partners include Neskonlith Indian Band, Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, City of Salmon Arm, and Shuswap Trail Alliance."

Chief Lynn Kenoras-Duck Chief, Adams Lake Indian Band

The Government of Canada is investing $198,946 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

is investing in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. While the first general application intake concluded on March 31, 2022 , applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

, applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

