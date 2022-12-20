MIRAMICHI, NB, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of $388,800 towards an active transportation project in Miramichi.

Funding will support the implementation of priority projects identified in Miramichi's Active Transportation Plan. This work will improve safety and connectivity through the northern section of the City through the construction of pedestrian paths, multi-use paths, a dedicated crossing at the Route 8 roundabout, shoulder widening on Williston Road, and the addition of a dedicated bike lane on Old Line Road.

Funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Active transportation networks beautify communities while helping reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. This new trail along one of New Brunswick's most iconic rivers will be a great addition to Miramichi's riverfront. Our government will keep working with local governments to make investments that improve the daily lives of New Brunswickers and Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Miramichi city council has recognized that improved active transportation and trails is a top priority for our citizens and have made investing in our network a top priority. We are very pleased to have the federal government as a funding partnership towards the Northern Spine, a key part of our newly adopted active transportation plan, which will allow us to complete more of our plan and more quickly making our roads safer for pedestrians and bikers and completing a significant piece of new riverfront trail."

His Worship Adam Lordon, Mayor of the City of Miramichi

Quick facts

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. The Active Transportation Fund's first general application intake closed on March 31, 2022 . Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis.

. Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients continue to be accepted on an ongoing basis. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

