HAMLET OF POND INLET, NU, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and David Stockley, Chief Administrative Officer, Hamlet of Pond Inlet, announced more than $2 million in federal funding towards a new men's shelter and a wellness centre for the community.

These facilities will be housed in two existing buildings, which will be modernized to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Upgrades will be made to the plumbing and heating systems, windows, roofing, washrooms, and kitchen. The Pond Inlet's men's shelter improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by 75.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 70.8 tonnes. In addition, the wellness centre upgrades will reduce energy consumption by an estimated 82.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 185 tonnes.

Once completed, these projects will also help the Hamlet expand existing social services and resources by offering residents emergency shelter, additional health and wellness promotion initiatives, and cultural programming.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Inuit and all Canadians.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement builds on our government's commitment to strengthen our country's social safety net and improve the lives of residents across the Arctic. This investment will ensure residents have access to the supports they need, right in their community, fostering wellness and growth."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The community of Pond Inlet is very grateful to the Government of Canada and its financial support through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program for the Men's and Boy's Shelter and the Wellness Center. The funding is making it possible to establish a much-needed Men's Shelter and Wellness Center in our remote Arctic community. The shelter will provide a safe haven where men can participate in activities such as on-the-land hunting and fishing and counseling with Elders and professional counselors. The Shelter will be a place where men can heal and discover opportunities for change that allows them to move forward with their lives. The Wellness Center will provide help to many young moms by providing many life skills such as nutritional cooking classes, sewing, counseling services, and interaction with elders. The Center will provide a place where residents can participate in much-needed cultural programs."

David Stockley, Chief Administrative Officer, Hamlet of Pond Inlet

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,046,400 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program for two projects.

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program for two projects. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until at . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from to until at . Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

