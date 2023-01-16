Canada invests in a new energy-efficient creative hub in Wolfville

WOLFVILLE, NS, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West, Her Worship Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville, His Worship Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of Kings County, Michael Howell, Executive Director of Devour! Studios and Lia Rinaldo, Managing Director of Devour! Studios, announced joint funding of more than $5.86 million for the Slow Motion Food Film Society's new creative hub -Devour! Studios in Wolfville.

The project will renovate and convert a historic former apple warehouse into a 24,000-square-foot media production centre and creative industries incubator. The Society, which organizes the world-renowned Devour! Food Film Fest each year, aims for Devour! Studios to meet the needs of performing and visual artists while providing an energy-efficient space for cultural organizations to establish offices and host events.

Upgrades will include the installation of new accessible washrooms and entryways, more efficient electrical and water systems, and improvements to the building to increase energy efficiency.

The investment announced today will enhance the building's energy efficiency by lowering energy consumption by an estimated 47.2%, and greenhouse gas emissions by 52.3 tonnes each year. This investment will not only improve accessibility for visitors, but it will also support the improvement of local cultural spaces that welcome all Canadians to participate in the arts, heritage, music, and cultural sectors.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"These retrofits will transform an old warehouse into an accessible multi-purpose community facility residents can enjoy throughout the year. This revitalized building will also help reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions and provide a space for community, social and cultural services."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"For the past 12 years, Devour! The Food Film Fest has offered Canadians one of the best food and film experiences in the world. With the help of the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, I'm confident that Devour! Studios will be a state-of-the-art facility to host the film festival, serve as a creative hub for artists and performers, and be a partner with Indigenous communities locally and across the country."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Devour! Studios is a transformative project, creating a place that will directly support the arts, event tourism, and culinary industries. The new building will provide a strategic boost to our province's economy, where visitors will enjoy performances, art exhibits, watch films, and taste local cuisine. As a government, we know that Devour! is a driver for the local tourism industry, and our investment will increase the festival's capacity to foster creative and sustainable economic development right here in Nova Scotia."

Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West

"The Town of Wolfville is thrilled that the home of Devour! is located in the heart of our town. Wolfville's contribution to this iconic new home supports physical accessibility in the Devour! building and general public enjoyment through the patio link to the town's waterfront. Wolfville's contribution recognizes the important economic and social impact Devour! brings to our town. We anticipate spin-off benefits to food, beverage and accommodation businesses and opportunity for emerging entrepreneurs connected to food and film. Devour! is an exciting opportunity for our town and our entire region."

Her Worship Wendy Donovan, Mayor of the Town of Wolfville

"The Municipality of the County of Kings has, among its strategic priorities, the building and support of strong communities. A strong arts and culture community is important to our region. The unique approach of the Slow Motion Food Film Fest Society provides cultural and food experiences across a wide spectrum. We are delighted to support the Society in this endeavour."

His Worship Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of Kings County

"Devour! Studios represents the next period of significant growth for the festival. This multi-tenanted space will also act as a home for a number of other regional organizations. Devour! Studios will be a pre-eminent cultural facility for performance as well as a place to explore the vibrancy of Nova Scotia's history and agriculture. This is the culmination of several years of work–with the support and mentorship of our festival patrons and many, many other individuals. We are proud to have reached this milestone, thanks to the esteemed government partners here today."

Michael Howell, Executive Director & Lia Rinaldo, Managing Director of Devour! Studios

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.48 million , with more than $2.28 million provided through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and $1.2 million in funding through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

is investing more than , with more than provided through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and in funding through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The Province of Nova Scotia is providing $1.2 million from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, as well as $1 million from the Invest Nova Scotia Fund.

is providing from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, as well as from the Invest Nova Scotia Fund. The Town of Wolfville is contributing $100,000 and the Municipality of the County of Kings is providing $78,700 .

is contributing and the Municipality of the County of Kings is providing . The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time . Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until at . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from to until at . Announced in , Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

