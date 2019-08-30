Canada Invests in A Greener Montreal

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada is building a clean energy future that creates jobs, reduces costs for families and ensures that we remain a destination of choice for international investment.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $33-million contribution for the Trottier Family Foundation to establish an urban climate centre in greater Montreal.

The Trottier Family Foundation will operate Montreal's new urban Low Carbon Cities Canada (LC3) climate centre — one of seven new centres across Canada helping to bridge the commercialization gap and reduce the business risk of developing tomorrow's low-carbon technologies and innovations.

Established in 2000, the Trottier Family Foundation is a well-known local, environmental non-governmental organization in Montreal supporting projects that promote innovative scientific discovery to mitigate climate change and protect the environment.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal FundTM will serve as the national centre for LC3 and the liaison with the Government of Canada on behalf of the local LC3 centres, providing investment and accountability services and supporting convening, collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Each local LC3 Centre will operate independently, providing a locally relevant mix of community grants, direct investment and programming.

Announced in Budget 2019, LC3 is part of the Canada's $1.01-billion plan to make communities more energy-efficient. It will use federal investments to work with municipalities, private investors, public agencies, utilities, non-profit organizations and other levels of government to build long-term, low-carbon solutions.

This investment will create a network across Canada that supports local community actions to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada's energy efficiency sector supported 436,000 jobs in 2018, and this number is expected to grow by 8.3 percent this year alone. Investments like these are helping this sector grow faster, creating a better future for Canadians.

The Government of Canada will continue to support smarter energy initiatives that create a clean, sustainable, competitive energy sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

"The Government of Canada is proud to be working with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Trottier Family Foundation to invest in low-carbon solutions in Montreal. By investing in energy efficiency, we can give municipalities the tools they need to combat climate change, bolster investment and create good, middle-class jobs for Canadian workers."

"We know that cities can have a critical role in fighting climate change. This visionary investment by the federal government will allow for the creation of a Montreal Climate Centre that will accelerate low-carbon solutions across our community in a way that meets critical emission targets set by our municipalities. As a Foundation that is committed to supporting initiatives that mitigate climate change, we are proud to be part of the establishment of the Montréal Climate Centre."

We already see our cities leading the way on low-carbon innovation, and this investment will unlock so much potential to go further — to build cost-saving energy solutions that build better lives for Canadians."

