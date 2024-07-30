WINNIPEG, MB, July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is taking action to help protect and manage freshwater ecosystems, including the Lake Winnipeg basin. Lake Winnipeg and its basin sustain a diverse range of environmental, economic, and social benefits, such as commercial and recreational fishing and tourism, while also supporting the livelihoods and cultural practices of First Nations and Métis peoples and communities.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water, announced on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, more than $2.3 million in funding over two years to support 17 partner-led projects under the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program.

Through Canada's Freshwater Action Plan, the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program supports federal science and provides funding to partners to improve water quality and reduce nutrient loading to the lake; it enables meaningful participation by Indigenous peoples in freshwater management; and it advances collaboration and knowledge mobilization to support decision-making and action.

Among the projects funded, the University of Manitoba will receive $65,000 over two years to continue to advance knowledge sharing and support evidence-based decision-making on fresh water in the Lake Winnipeg basin through the Canadian Watershed Information Network. This investment will help improve and expand their online information portal and develop mechanisms to store and share Indigenous knowledge in a manner that recognizes Indigenous data sovereignty.

The Manitoba Association of Watersheds will receive more than $205,000 over two years to support efforts in four watershed districts to protect water quality and reduce nutrient loading, in alignment with their respective integrated watershed management plans. Working with landowners, this project will support the implementation of various management practices, including the construction of water retention sites, riparian enhancement, and wetland restoration and conservation.

Working in collaboration with Swan Lake First Nation, Rootstalk Resources will receive more than $160,000 over the next two years to bring together Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth and other conservation organizations to improve watershed health in and around Swan Lake. The program will use Indigenous knowledge and western science to train the next generation of land stewards in watershed health, wetland restoration, and caring for the land.

These partner-led projects will have a positive impact on fresh water and support key priorities of Canada's Freshwater Action Plan, which is being delivered by the new Canada Water Agency. Today's announcement is part of Canada's historical investment of $650 million over 10 years in the Freshwater Action Plan to strengthen the protection and restoration of bodies of fresh water in Canada. This includes an investment of $64.5 million for Lake Winnipeg.

"While Lake Winnipeg is appreciated for its sandy beaches, opportunities to fish, and cultural significance to Indigenous peoples, the lake is under strain. Community involvement is key to deliver concrete actions to improve freshwater quality throughout the Lake Winnipeg basin. We are helping Canadians protect and manage this vital resource that is essential to the health and well-being of people by investing in local partner-led projects."

– Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water

Lake Winnipeg is Canada's sixth-largest lake and the eleventh-largest freshwater lake in the world. Its watershed is the second largest in Canada and spans parts of four provinces and four American states.

Since 2017, the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program has invested over $11.6 million in grants and contribution funding to support partner-driven, nutrient-reducing actions; collaborative efforts; and Indigenous engagement to improve the ecological health of Lake Winnipeg.

in grants and contribution funding to support partner-driven, nutrient-reducing actions; collaborative efforts; and Indigenous engagement to improve the ecological health of Lake Winnipeg. The Canada Water Agency is the federal focal point for fresh water and will deliver key elements of the Freshwater Action Plan to help improve coordination, collaboration, and partnership with provinces, territories, and Indigenous peoples to respond to Canada's most pressing freshwater challenges.

