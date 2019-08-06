Canada investing in safety at the Grande Prairie Airport

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. From visiting friends and family, to travelling to medical appointments, or getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced an investment of $469,139 to install wildlife fencing at the Grande Prairie Airport. This investment will allow the installation of three-metre high wildlife fencing to protect the runway from intrusions by large animals, notably moose and deer.

Runways, taxiways and aprons free of large animals ensure safe usage by aircraft, passengers, and crews, and help protect airport safety assets, such as snow clearing equipment and aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, during airport operations.

Quotes

"The Grande Prairie Airport is an important hub for residents and businesses in this region. This is why we are supporting safe and reliable airport operations for Grande Prairie residents, many of whom depend on their local airport not only for personal travel and business, but also for access to specialized and emergency medical care in larger centres."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods

"Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

This funding comes from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).

Since the Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested more than $882.7 million for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country.

has invested more than for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country. To date, the Grande Prairie Airport has received more than $22.1 million in ACAP funding for 19 safety projects, including the rehabilitation of Runway 12-30, the purchase of an aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle, and new snow-clearing equipment.

