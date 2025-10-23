Over 80 clauses of targeted changes to bail and sentencing, following extensive consultations

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's new government is introducing sweeping reforms to make bail laws stricter and sentencing laws tougher for repeat and violent offending, to support the front lines, and to invest in long-term prevention.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced the introduction of the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act. The reforms would introduce over 80 clauses of targeted changes to the bail and sentencing framework in the Criminal Code, informed by extensive consultations. They would also make amendments to improve the youth justice system.

Stricter bail laws

The Act would make bail stricter and harder to get, including in cases of repeat and violent offending. It would create new reverse onuses, meaning the starting point is detention and the accused would have to prove why they should be released on bail.

When considering whether to grant bail, the amendments would direct police not to release an accused when it is against the public interest or when detention is needed to protect victims, or witnesses. Courts would be required to consider specific factors, including if the allegations involved random or unprovoked violence and if the accused has any outstanding charges, and to set stricter conditions, including weapons bans. Changes would make clear that in reverse onus cases, courts must closely scrutinize the bail plan of the accused, who would be required to clearly demonstrate that their plan is reliable and credible, in order to be released on bail.

Tougher sentencing laws

The Act would also toughen sentencing laws for repeat and violent crime, including car theft and extortion, meaning those found guilty can spend more time in prison. Proposed amendments would require consecutive sentences for violent auto theft and break and enter, and extortion and arson, and allow them for repeat violent offending. This means serving one sentence after another instead of serving sentences for multiple offences at the same time.

New aggravating factors would apply to crimes against first responders, retail theft, and theft or mischief that harms essential infrastructure. The Act would also end house arrest for certain sexual assault and child sexual offences, restore driving prohibitions for criminal negligence causing bodily harm and death and manslaughter, and strengthen fine enforcement.

These changes to the Criminal Code by the federal government will only be effective if provincial and territorial governments do their part in supporting their implementation. This includes properly managing and resourcing the administration of justice, including police and prosecution services under their jurisdiction, bail courts, bail supervision programs, provincial courts, jails and victim services. The federal government looks forward to continuing to work with provincial and territorial governments to ensure the proper functioning of the criminal justice system.

A strong Canada means strong protections for our communities and a Criminal Code that responds to emerging threats, protects victims of crime, and keeps our kids safe. This is the latest in a series of reforms to strengthen community safety and Canada's justice system. In the coming months, the Government of Canada will bring forward further changes to address court delays, strengthen victims' rights, better protect people facing sexual and intimate partner violence, and keep children safe from horrific crimes.

Quotes

"Canada's new government is moving ahead with sweeping reforms to keep Canadians safe. We're proposing over 80 clauses of targeted changes that will make bail harder to get while also toughening sentencing laws for repeat and violent offenders. We are supporting police on the front lines, and we are investing in long-term prevention, like housing, mental health, and youth programs, so communities are safer over time. In the coming months, we will also bring forward additional measures to better protect people facing sexual and intimate partner violence, and to keep children safe from horrific crimes."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick Facts

While the national police-reported crime rate decreased between 1998 and 2014 (-37%), it has started an upward trend (+12%) between 2014 and 2024. While there has been a 4% decrease in 2024 compared to 2023, everyone in Canada, alongside the Government, are deeply concerned with the overall rise in crime over the past decade.

Since 2014, police-reported crime rates have increased, particularly for homicide, sexual assault, extortion, child sexual offending, violent firearm offences and various other property crimes. Canada's Violent Crime Severity Index was 41% higher in 2024 than it was in 2014.

Recidivism (i.e., reoffending) rates have generally declined over the past 10 years. However, offenders with 10 or more prior convictions were much more likely to be reconvicted within 3 years than those with 9 or less prior convictions.

Those released from custody are more likely to reoffend as compared to those who were subject to some form of community supervision. Reoffending frequently involves a breach of conditions associated with previous criminal justice system involvement.

Canada's criminal justice system is a shared responsibility of the provinces, territories and the federal government. The federal government is responsible for enacting criminal law, while provincial and territorial governments are responsible for the administration of justice. Provinces are responsible for conducting most bail hearings and enforcing bail conditions, as well as operating most remand facilities. Several provinces have recently taken steps to address the issue of repeat violent offenders.

