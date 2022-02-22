Canada ICI Plants Roots With New Vancouver Office

Canada ICI continues to expand its reach across the nation with the addition of a new corporate office in Waterfront Centre, downtown Vancouver.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada ICI Capital Corporation, a leading commercial mortgage origination and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office located in Vancouver, B.C., on February 22, 2022.

Canada ICI's Vancouver office bookends its Canadian expansion with a commitment to growing the relationships and deal activity in B.C. being managed from other regions. Vancouver represents the natural evolution of its national platform.

The new Vancouver location is expected to be at the centre of financing activity, with initial estimates of 150-200 completed transactions a year and approximately $2-3 billion in new loan origination and funding.

"With roots firmly planted in Vancouver, Canada ICI will be able to continue fulfilling the ever-growing demands of our mortgage investors for high-quality loan opportunities. Our platform will continue to provide regional borrowers with our macro market level mortgage insights and high levels of service they have grown accustomed to in every other major market we operate," says managing partner, Brandon Kot. "We take a real-estate-first approach to financing, and in order to do that, you need to have a team of market-specific experts on the ground."

Canada ICI has emerged as a leader in the commercial finance industry over the past 29 years. Much of its success can be attributed to its ongoing commitment to serve its clients to enable them to grow and tangibly scale their business; with the addition of the Vancouver office, Canada ICI's clients will be able to do just that.

Rick Bachelo, president of Canada ICI, envisions a bright future for Canada ICI in the Vancouver market. "Canada ICI is very excited to expand our presence in the beautiful city of Vancouver and surrounding areas," says Rick. "The combination of our talented youth and seasoned professionals brings a proven formula for success in terms of financing solutions for our borrowers and lenders."

Canada ICI's managing partner, Doug Milne, says the new office will be home for local funding experts with a track record of execution, institutional-quality underwriting, and loan structuring in British Columbia and the Lower Mainland.

With the national framework that Canada ICI offers, its platform will provide greater support to the talented mortgage advisors in the Vancouver market and continue to offer high-quality loan opportunities for both new and existing borrowers.

"We are ecstatic about the talent and experience we've onboarded, and we expect to hit the ground running. There is a lot to be excited about in terms of the future and growth of the Vancouver office," says Milne. "We are a culture-first organization, and we are confident that our platform and talent will provide a unique offering to that market."

Though Canada ICI is a familiar brand in British Columbia, this expansion represents a brand-new corporate office supported by its national platform, with no ties to existing affiliates who have previously been operating under several name variations.

About Canada ICI

Canada ICI is one of the country's leading commercial real estate finance firms, annually arranging financing in excess of $6.5 billion through its offices in Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and now, Vancouver.

About Canada ICI Origination

Canada ICI is one of Canada's largest mortgage origination platforms that sources and structures high-quality commercial mortgages. As an origination firm with a national footprint, CICI is at the forefront of Canada's commercial real estate market, funding over 2.5 loans for every business day of the year. Canada ICI is always in the market, giving borrowers unparalleled access to capital and lenders a consistent volume of high-quality loan opportunities.

About Canada ICI Asset Management Group

Canada ICI's AMG group provides institutional mortgage investors with an end-to-end solution to grow and scale high-quality commercial mortgage portfolios. AMG's key strength is underpinned by decades of mortgage management and servicing experience protocols and offers solutions designed to meet the unique needs of discerning institutional investors.

