EDMONTON, AB, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada ICI Capital Corporation, a leading commercial real estate finance firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Margaret Paproski as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective March 24, 2025. With an extensive background in finance, legal, and operational leadership, Paproski brings a strategic vision that will help drive the company's continued growth, efficiency, and market leadership in Canadian commercial real estate finance.

Paproski's appointment marks a key milestone as Canada ICI enhances its national platform and strengthens its operational and technology-driven capabilities. With over 20 years of experience, she has successfully led high-performing teams across investment banking, structured finance, legal advisory, and financial operations, most recently as Founder and COO of InvestDEFY Technologies.

Throughout her career, she has optimized workflows, leveraged technology to drive scalability, and navigated complex regulatory environments, positioning organizations for long-term success in dynamic and evolving markets.

"Margaret's leadership is a tremendous asset to Canada ICI as we continue to scale our business," said Dale Klein, founder and CEO of Canada ICI. "Her deep expertise in structured finance, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth. Her track record of solving complex, multi-faceted challenges aligns perfectly with Canada ICI's strategic direction."

Before joining Canada ICI, Paproski structured over $3 billion in financial products, launched and scaled investment platforms, and led transformational initiatives in both traditional and digital asset markets. Her experience spans Lehman Brothers' Investment Banking division, Felesky Flynn LLP, Midnight Sun Financial, and KPMG LLP, where she specialized in complex financial structuring, transaction execution, tax strategy, and operational leadership.

With Canada ICI's national presence and high volume of commercial mortgage transactions, Paproski will focus on streamlining operations to enhance scalability and efficiency, fostering collaboration between origination and asset management teams. She will also enhance data-driven decision-making to strengthen Canada ICI's competitive advantage. A strong advocate for leadership development and diversity, she is also committed to mentoring the next generation of industry leaders.

"I'm excited to join Canada ICI at such a pivotal time in the industry," said Margaret Paproski. "The company has built an exceptional reputation for excellence in commercial real estate finance. I look forward to working with our talented team to enhance collaboration, scale the organization, and unlock new growth opportunities."

Canada ICI is one of the country's leading commercial real estate finance firms, annually arranging financing in excess of $15 billion through its corporate offices coast-to-coast.

Specializing exclusively in commercial mortgage origination, direct lending, and mortgage asset management, Canada ICI has built an industry-leading financing platform driven by entrepreneurial spirit and institutional discipline since 1993.

