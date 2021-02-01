Canada ICI announces the appointment of Rick Bachalo as President

Rick will be joining the Canada ICI team on February 1, 2021, and his mandate will include driving growth for one of Canada's largest mortgage origination platforms and building upon the company's existing multi-billion-dollar mortgage asset management framework. His proven leadership comes at a pivotal time, as Canada ICI expands their national footprint as Canada's leader in Real Estate Capital. As president, Rick will continue to establish Canada ICI as a trusted partner in Canadian commercial real estate industry.

"We've had a 25-year history of rapid progression," says Dale Klein, founder of Canada ICI. "Appointing Rick as our leader into the next phase of Canada ICI comes at an important time. His proven track record as a leader in growing cohesive teams coupled with his institutional acumen is a perfect complement to our high-driving culture. It is imperative that we continue to build value for our stakeholders through collaboration with our incredibly talented team of professionals. Rick is poised to take us there."

Rick is widely regarded as one of the country's most accomplished real estate finance executives, with more than 35 years of institutional equity and debt experience across North America. Most recently, Rick served as Vice President, Mortgage Investments with Canada Life helping to lead one of Canada's most influential debt capital programs.

"The next phase of the journey starts now," explains Rick. "The organization already has a robust infrastructure that is designed to grow and manage mortgage portfolios on scale. The next decade is about refining Canada ICI's potential. This is about expansion and growth with a team that already knows how to win."

About Canada ICI

Canada ICI is one of the country's leading commercial real estate finance firms, annually arranging financing over $4.5 Billion through its offices in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Winnipeg.

