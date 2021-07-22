"Montréal is a highly-specialized Canadian market," says Dale Klein, CEO at Canada ICI. He explains, "This acquisition allows Canada ICI to hit the ground running with market-proven expertise supported by established relationships that go back 35 years. As experts in the Canadian commercial real estate industry, we understand that Quebec is a relationship province, and strategically important for our existing clients."

The acquisition of the Montréal office fulfills Canada ICI's mission to provide our investor clients with high-quality loan opportunities. As described by Canada ICI Managing Partner, Brandon Kot, "Our investor clients will benefit tremendously from the access to high quality loan opportunities in the Quebec region and will benefit from the new Montreal CICI team's market-specific expertise−the same expertise that our clients have grown to rely on in our other Canadian markets."

Canada ICI is committed to the values of integrity, hard work, and dedication. Through this acquisition and by partnering with former colleague Tommaso (Thomas) Marcantonio and his talented team, the firm is marrying its traditional values to the youthful energy and progressive ideas that were fostered by the Montréal office. Today's younger members of Canada ICI will be the firm's leaders tomorrow, and this move allows Canada ICI to continue to develop future leaders. With this acquisition, the future looks bright.

"This acquisition is not about growing for the sake of growth. Canada ICI is reuniting with a partner who understands the nuances of doing business in Quebec, and with whom we share the same values. This move is based on a former partnership with Tommaso and with the MFCI office in Montréal that was very successful. It aligns with our organic growth strategy that allows us to scale our culture in a positive way as we have in other markets," states Doug Milne, a Canada ICI Managing Partner.

Rick Bachalo, President of Canada ICI, shares this final thought regarding what the acquisition means for the firm, saying, "Tommaso and his Montréal team are at the forefront of commercial mortgage financing in Eastern Canada. They're a great complement to Canada ICI, with our existing offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Ottawa, and now Montréal. It's a perfect fit."

About Canada ICI

Canada ICI is one of the country's leading commercial real estate finance firms, annually arranging financing in excess of $5.5 billion through its offices in Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Winnipeg.

About Canada ICI Origination

Canada ICI is one of Canada's largest mortgage origination platforms that sources and structures high-quality commercial mortgages. As an origination firm with a national footprint, CICI is at the forefront of Canada's commercial real estate market funding over 2.2 loans for every business day of the year. Canada ICI is always in the market, giving borrowers unparalleled access to capital and lenders a consistent volume of high-quality loan opportunities.

About Canada ICI Asset Management Group

Canada ICI's AMG group provides loan servicing clients an end-to-end solution to grow and scale a high-quality commercial mortgage portfolio. AMG's key strength is underpinned by decades of mortgage management and servicing experience protocols, and offers solutions designed to meet the unique needs of discerning institutional investors.

