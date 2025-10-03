GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The G7 Competition Authorities and Policymakers' Summit, hosted by Canada's Competition Bureau and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, concluded yesterday afternoon in Ottawa.

The summit focused primarily on digital competition issues, especially algorithmic pricing, and its impacts on competition, markets and the economy, including:

recent enforcement experiences and detection strategies;

emerging policy issues stemming from conduct in digital markets;

recent consultations, studies and advocacy efforts, and;

the potential impact of algorithmic pricing on competition policy and enforcement.

The event welcomed competition enforcement and government delegates from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. The summit also welcomed participation by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). At the request of Canada, the OECD prepared and presented a new scoping note focused on algorithmic pricing and competition to inform the discussions.

To build on the work of previous G7 Competition Authorities and Policymakers' Summits, the competition authorities have published an update to the compendium of approaches to improving competition in digital markets. The compendium shows the significant effort G7 authorities are dedicating to digital markets, detailing each authority's work and highlighting common aspects of approaches.

The annual summit provides a unique opportunity for G7 competition authorities and policymakers to discuss emerging competition issues, trends and experiences. Building shared knowledge and engagement among G7 partners is critical to effectively address activities that impact competition across multiple jurisdictions.

"I was delighted to host our G7 partners as we continue to collaborate in response to emerging competition issues brought about by the widespread adoption of new technologies. We had a deep exchange on enforcement issues and policy frameworks needed to address the competitive impacts of algorithmic pricing, a growing practice that crosses borders. I thank our G7 partners for participating in these discussions."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

As part of Canada's 2025 G7 Presidency, Canada hosted the G7 Competition Authorities and Policymakers' Summit on October 1 and 2 in Ottawa.

The Group of 7 (G7) consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union.

The G7 competition authorities are: Competition Bureau (Canada), Autorité de la Concurrence (France), Bundeskartellamt (Germany), Autoritá Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (Italy), Japan Fair Trade Commission (Japan), Competition and Markets Authority (United Kingdom), Department of Justice (United States of America), Federal Trade Commission (United States of America) and Directorate General for Competition (European Commission).

